Centre gives more powers to LG amid election buzz in JK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 13, 2024 13:58 IST
The Centre has vested more powers to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir for taking decisions on police, officers of all-India services such as the IAS and the IPS, and giving sanction for prosecution in various cases.

IMAGE: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. Photograph: @OfficeOfLGJandK/X

Decisions regarding the appointment of advocate general and other law officers, besides matters related to the anti-corruption bureau will also be taken by the lieutenant governor (L-G).

These powers were given to the L-G by the Union home ministry on Friday by amending the rules issued under the Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which was enacted for the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh while abrogating Article 370.

"No proposal which requires previous concurrence of the Finance Department with regard to 'Police', 'Public Order', 'All India Service' and 'Anti Corruption Bureau' to exercise the discretion of the Lieutenant Governor under the Act shall be concurred or rejected unless it has been placed before the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary," according to the notification issued by the Union home ministry.

 

Besides, the ministry said, in the principal rules, after rule 42, the following rules shall be inserted.

"Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs shall submit the proposal for appointment of Advocate-General and other Law Officers to assist the Advocate-General in the court proceedings, for approval of the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister," it said.

The notification also said any proposal regarding the grant of prosecution sanction or filing of appeal shall be placed before the L-G through the chief secretary by the department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs.

In the principal rules, in rule 43, after the third proviso, the home ministry said, the following provisos shall be inserted, namely.

"Provided also that in respect of matters connected with Prisons, Directorate of Prosecution and Forensic Science Laboratory, the matters shall be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor by Administrative Secretary, Home Department through the Chief Secretary," it said.

The ministry also said that in respect of matters connected with posting and transfer of administrative secretaries and cadre posts of all-India services officers, proposal shall be submitted to the L-G by the administrative secretary, general administration department through the chief secretary.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
