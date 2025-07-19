Centre eyes Lakshadweep's Bitra Island for strategic defence use

The Lakshadweep administration is considering the acquisition of Bitra, one of the inhabited islands in the archipelago, for defence purposes.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on one of the pristine beaches during his visit to Lakshadweep, January 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A recent government notification outlined this proposal for the department of revenue to take over the entire land area of Bitra island.

The intent is to transfer it to the relevant defence and strategic agencies of the Centre.

The notification, issued last week, clarified that the initiative is driven by the strategic location of the island, its national security relevance, and the inherent logistical and administrative challenges posed by the civilian habitation.

The territorial administration would take over the island as per the relevant provisions of the Right to Fair

Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resetlement Act, 2013 for which Social Impact Assessment study has to be undertaken for the affected area.

District collector Shivam Chandra, in the order, said all stakeholders, including grama sabhas, would be consulted as part of the Social Impact Assessment initiatives.

The survey of the proposed area under the acquisition would be completed within two months from the date of the publication of the notification on July 11, it added.