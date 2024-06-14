News
Centre denies permission to Kerala minister to visit Kuwait

Centre denies permission to Kerala minister to visit Kuwait

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 14, 2024 10:23 IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George has claimed she was denied permission by the Union Government to travel to Kuwait. The purpose of the visit was to coordinate relief efforts for Keralites affected by a tragic fire incident in the Gulf nation, she said.

IMAGE: Kerala Health Minister Veena George. Photograph: Veena George on Facebook

"What we just sought from the central government was the permission to travel to Kuwait to stand with our people affected by the tragedy and coordinate activities there. That permission is denied," George told reporters on Thursday night.

The fire incident has claimed the lives of 49 people, with 40 of them being Indians. Out of these, 23 are from Kerala.

 

The state government had decided to send George to Kuwait to help with the relief efforts, including treatment for the injured and the repatriation of the deceased.

George reportedly waited for hours at the airport, hoping for permission from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
