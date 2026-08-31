Centre defers Census in Manipur amid NRC demands

The Union government has postponed census operations in Manipur, bowing to demands from civil society organisations for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to address concerns over demographic changes amidst ongoing ethnic tensions.

IMAGE: Meira Paibi members participate in the North Imphal Meira and Clubs Coordinating Committee-led torch rally, demanding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) updation before the Census 2027, in Imphal East on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Union government has postponed census operations in Manipur, which were set to commence on September 1.

The deferment comes in response to demands from civil society organisations for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the census.

Concerns about potential demographic changes due to alleged illegal immigration from Myanmar, particularly affecting Meitei and Naga communities, are driving the NRC demand.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting where the decision to defer the census was made, acknowledging the 'feelings and aspirations of the people of Manipur'.

Manipur has been experiencing significant ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, resulting in numerous casualties and displacements.

The Union government on Monday deferred the census operations in Manipur considering the demand by civil society organisations for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before conducting the exercise, an official statement said.

The development came a day before house listing of the census exercise is scheduled to begin in the ethnic violence-affected state from September 1.

High-Level Review and Public Aspirations

The decision to put the operation on hold came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi to 'assess the current situation' in Manipur, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The demand raised by the people of Manipur to defer the census exercise in the northeastern state before the implementation of the NRC was discussed in the meeting.

'The meeting agreed to defer the proposed Census exercise in the state considering the feelings and aspirations of the people of Manipur,' it said.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Concerns Over Demographic Changes

The demand for NRC implementation stemmed from the apprehension of the Meitei and Naga communities that a census without NRC could result in 'demographic changes' in the state due to the alleged entry of illegal immigrants from neighbouring Myanmar, who have ethnic ties with the Kuki people.

Following the meeting, Singh expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for listening to the voices of the people and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state.

He also thanked Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin for his continuous support in fulfilling the wishes of the people of Manipur, according to the statement.

The CM also appreciated the efforts of the leaders of 14 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the delegation of BJP MLAs, who had recently campaigned in New Delhi for the implementation of the NRC in Manipur.

Court Intervention and Political Reaction

The matter was also raised in the Manipur high court during the day, where counsels of the state and central government informed the division bench about the decision to put the census operation on hold.

Petitions in this regard were filed by Kangleipak Students Association and social activist Shanta Nahakpam, the convenor of 14 civil society organisations.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice M Sundar and Justice A Guneswar Sharma will hear the case again on October 12.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh also said in a social media post that the high court has recorded the statements of the central and state governments.

"The people of Manipur have succeeded. The voice of indigenous people has been heard by the central government," he said.

Background of Ethnic Violence

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since May 2023 due to ethnic violence in Manipur between the valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis who live in the hill districts.

Following continued ethic clashes and the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the state was placed under President's Rule on February 13, 2025.

It was lifted nearly a year later on February 4.