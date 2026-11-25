The Central government has officially allotted a prestigious bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi to the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, a move facilitated by the ministry of external affairs for his Gaden Phodrang Trust.

IMAGE: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points The Central government has allotted a bungalow to the Dalai Lama in Lutyens' Delhi, sources said on Tuesday.

The allotment was made to the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the Dalai Lama's office, following a request from the ministry of external affairs.

Such accommodations are generally transferred for three years, with provisions for extension.

The Gaden Phodrang Trust is dedicated to preserving the institution of the Dalai Lama and advancing his humanitarian vision.

The Central government has allotted a bungalow to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Lutyens' Delhi, sources said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Allotment

Although there is no official word from the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, sources said that the Dalai Lama has been allotted the bungalow on Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

They said the allotment to Gaden Phodrang Trust -- the office of the Dalai Lama -- has been made following a request from the ministry of external affairs.

Such accommodation is generally transferred for three years, with provision for extension.

According to the website of Gaden Phodrang, the Trust is dedicated to preserving and upholding the institution of the Dalai Lama and his spiritual work, while advancing his humanitarian vision.

The website states that the Trust also supports His Holiness's core commitments: promoting human values, fostering interfaith harmony, preserving Tibetan culture and identity, protecting the environment, and encouraging a deeper appreciation of ancient Indian wisdom.