Show some respect to books: SC ticks off govt over shifting library

The Supreme Court has intervened in the Central Vista redevelopment plan, expressing serious concerns over the Centre's handling and proposed relocation of the historic 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library and its vast collection of 8.5 lakh books.

IMAGE: The Kartavya Path as part of the redone Central Vista project in New Delhi, for which the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library was relocated. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court on Monday criticised the Centre for its ad hoc approach to relocating the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library.

Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva expressed concern over the handling of 8.5 lakh books, calling them a heritage dating back to 1702.

The court directed the government not to shift the books until the next hearing, scheduled for November 20.

Concerns were raised by the amicus curiae about inadequate space at the proposed new site and the "atrocious condition" of two lakh books stored in RK Puram for the past 15 years.

The Union housing ministry clarified that space for the Central Secretariat Library has been provided in the Kartavya Path redevelopment plan.

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Centre for the proposed relocation of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library in Delhi under the Central Vista redevelopment plan without making adequate arrangements for the upkeep of around 8.5 lakh books.

The Central Secretariat Library is housed in Shastri Bhavan which is proposed to be demolished as part of the Central Vista plan.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva expressed concern over the manner in which the books were being handled and remarked that the government authorities appeared to be adopting an ad hoc approach towards preserving the library's heritage.

Court Expresses Concern Over Heritage Books

"You appear to be in a hurry to get done with this. What are you planning to do with these books? There seems to be an ad hoc approach. You are not bothered about these books; this is some heritage," Justice Kumar said.

He said the books are a heritage dating back to 1702.

"If you don't want them, give them to some other country that will take care and value them. At least, show some respect to these books; eight-and-a-half lakh books are thrown to the wind," Justice Kumar observed.

Supreme Court Halts Book Relocation

The bench directed the government not to shift the books until the next date of hearing of the matter and listed the matter for November 20.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case titled 'In Re: 135-yr-old library, 8.5 lakh books -- and no room in the new Central Vista plan'.

During the hearing, the bench was informed that an affidavit had been filed by the Centre on Monday itself and it had not come on record.

Senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan, who has been appointed amicus curiae in the matter, said that some urgency was being shown to shift the books by November, and requested that it may be stopped.

She also said more clarity was needed from the Centre on the space available at the proposed new site.

Amicus Curiae Raises Space Concerns

"I would like them to give a breakup of how much space is presently being used for bookshelves and compare it with how much is used in the new place," she submitted, adding that some two lakh books of the library are being kept at a place in RK Puram for the past 15 years in an "atrocious condition".

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the books lying in a space at RK Puram came from a Tulsi Sadan Library, to which the court asked the amicus to verify if the books have the library's tag.

After brief arguments, the bench told the Centre that the books from the Central Secretariat Library should not be shifted until the next hearing.

"You will not shift the books then," Justice Kumar told Bhati while asking the government to "show some respect for the books".

On October 5, the top court asked the Centre to give the actual layout plan and details of the area which would be allotted for housing the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library in Delhi, amid reports that no space has been allocated for it in the new Central Vista plan.

It had issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on the proposed relocation of the library.

The government had earlier told the bench that the library presently has an area of 4,144 square metres and it would be allotted around 5,200 square metres now.

The bench had asked the Centre to file an affidavit indicating whether the space to be allotted for the library would be adequate to house not only the books that are presently stored at Shastri Bhawan but also the books which are stated to be lying in cartons in RK Puram and which have not been opened since 2011.

Ministry Clarifies Library Space Provision

The Indian Express had reported that the library, currently spread over four floors in Shastri Bhawan here since 1969, was facing uncertainty as the ministry of housing and urban affairs had allotted only two rooms in the Kartavya Bhawan-2 complex.

The Union housing ministry clarified that space for the library had been provided in the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

"Contrary to a few reports, it is clarified that space for the Central Secretariat Library has been provided for in the Kartavya Path redevelopment plan. The necessary process for construction of the library is underway," the ministry had said in a post on X.