How Delhi Police Busted Paharganj Sex Racket

Delhi Police successfully busted an alleged sex racket in central Delhi's Paharganj, rescuing four women and arresting a key accused, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police busted an alleged sex racket in Paharganj, central Delhi, rescuing four women.

A 29-year-old man, Shahrukh, was arrested following a raid at Saran Building.

The operation involved a decoy customer to verify the illegal activity before the raid.

Legal action has also been initiated against Harikishan alias Raju Champion, the owner of the rented premises.

Cases were registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

An alleged sex racket operating from a building in central Delhi's Paharganj area was busted, with police rescuing four women and arresting a 29-year-old man, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Shahrukh, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, was arrested following a raid at Saran Building on Qutub Road in Paharganj, police said.

Police Operation And Arrests

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh, police received specific information on Thursday evening about an alleged sex racket being operated from the premises. As part of the operation, constable Feru was deployed as a decoy customer to verify the information. After confirming the illegal activity, the police team conducted a raid at the premises and apprehended the accused, the officer said.

During the raid, four women aged between 20 and 34 years were rescued from the building. Police registered a case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITP Act) in connection with the case.

Police said separate legal action was also initiated against the owner of the rented premises, identified as Harikishan alias Raju Champion (58), a resident of Dwarka. A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against him.

Evidence linked to the alleged illegal activity was seized during the raid and taken into police possession, they said.

Investigators are probing the accused's role in operating the racket and are trying to identify other persons connected with the network. The accused's previous criminal involvement is also being verified, the police added.