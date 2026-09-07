Census Brings Meiteis, Nagas Closer, Puts Kukis On Edge

Amidst ongoing ethnic tensions, a new political alignment in Manipur sees Meitei and Naga groups uniting to demand an update to the National Register of Citizens with a 1951 base year, a move fiercely opposed by Kuki-Zo communities who fear it will disenfranchise them.

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Meitei and Naga organisations in Manipur have formed a new political alignment, demanding an update to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with 1951 as the base year, citing fears of demographic change due to alleged influx from Myanmar.

The Centre has deferred the house-listing phase of the 2027 Census in Manipur following protests and a High Court order, but has not yet announced a decision on conducting an NRC.

Kuki-Zo leadership strongly opposes the NRC demand, particularly the 1951 cut-off, arguing it could exclude genuine residents from remote areas and is being used to question their citizenship.

The debate highlights competing interpretations of Manipur's demographic history and has created an unusual political convergence between the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in supporting the NRC call.

The issue has significant political stakes, including potential impacts on future delimitation of constituencies and the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

More than three years after ethnic violence split Manipur along Meitei-Kuki-Zo lines, a new political alignment appears to be taking shape around a contentious demand: Update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before conducting the Census.

The demand, led for years by Meitei organisations, has now found significant support among Naga groups, bringing two communities with a long and complicated history of competing political aspirations onto broadly common ground.

At the centre of their argument is the fear of demographic change and the alleged influx of people from neighbouring Myanmar, particularly into the hill districts.

The Kukis, who have strongly opposed the NRC demand, say the exercise is being used to question their citizenship and could disproportionately affect Kuki-Zo communities.

The issue has acquired fresh urgency after the Centre on August 31 deferred the house-listing phase of the 2027 Census in Manipur.

The decision followed protests demanding that the NRC be updated before the Census, as well as an order by the Manipur high court keeping the exercise in abeyance until the next hearing.

IMAGE: Meira Paibi activists participate in the North Imphal Meira and Clubs Coordinating Committee-led torch rally in Imphal East on August 27, 2026, demanding the National Register of Citizens updation before Census 2027. Photograph: ANI Photo

Meitei-Naga Convergence on NRC

The demand for an NRC in Manipur is not new.

Meitei organisations have been pressing for it since the 1980s, arguing that the state has witnessed what they describe as an 'unnatural' demographic expansion because of illegal migration.

The issue received a major political boost in recent years, particularly after the assembly passed resolutions in August 2022 and March 2024 urging the Centre to implement an NRC in the state. The assembly reaffirmed those resolutions again on September 2.

Naga organisations have increasingly joined the campaign, seeking an NRC with 1951 as the base year.

The convergence is striking because the Nagas and Meiteis have historically had divergent political aspirations.

Naga groups have long pursued the idea of integrating Naga-inhabited areas of the north east while the Meitei political establishment has opposed any move that could affect Manipur's territorial integrity.

Yet the NRC issue has provided common ground.

Both communities argue that an influx of outsiders threatens the political and cultural interests of indigenous populations.

In recent months, the convergence has extended beyond the NRC to concerns over land, migration and security, amid renewed Naga-Kuki tensions in the hills.

For the Meitei-Naga groups, the NRC is being presented not as an exercise directed against any particular community but as a mechanism to establish who was a resident of Manipur before the alleged demographic changes.

Critics, however, say the political narrative risks turning the Kukis into the principal target of a citizenship exercise.

Agitation Intensifies Amidst Census Deferment

The campaign has spread across the Imphal Valley, with civil society groups organising rallies, shutdowns and protests against the Census.

Shanta Nahakpam, a leader of 14 valley-based organisations, has warned that the agitation will not end with the deferment of the Census.

'The agitation will intensify and continue till the Centre announces its decision on updating the NRC,' Nahakpam said.

The Manipur high court's intervention came after petitions argued that genuine citizens should first be identified through an NRC before the Census and any subsequent delimitation exercise.

Protests had also targeted Census-related training programmes in several districts.

The Centre subsequently deferred the exercise after a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting included Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.

The government has not, however, announced a decision to conduct an NRC in Manipur.

IMAGE: Women take part in the Meira rally in Imphal demanding the National Register of Citizens updation before Census 2027. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nagas See NRC as 'Safeguard'

Naga political leaders have increasingly linked the NRC demand to the future of their community.

Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, who represents the Naga community in the state government, said the NRC was necessary to protect both the Nagas and Meiteis.

'The NRC is the only safeguard for the Nagas and the Meiteis,' Dikho said, while calling for an end to the conflict in Manipur.

His position reflects the growing convergence between sections of the Naga leadership and Meitei civil society over what they describe as demographic insecurity.

The alignment has become particularly significant following fresh clashes between Naga and Kuki groups in the hill areas this year, adding another layer to Manipur's already complex ethnic conflict.

Eight of the state's nine Naga MLAs recently wrote to the Union home minister seeking action over attacks on Naga civilians and alleging the involvement of Kuki militants.

Kukis Challenge 1951 Cut-off

The Kuki-Zo leadership, meanwhile, has rejected the NRC demand and questioned its legal and practical basis.

Ginza Vualzong, spokesperson for the Kuki Zo Council, said an NRC cannot simply be undertaken in Manipur as a state-specific exercise and warned against using 1951 as the benchmark.

'The NRC was updated only in Assam as part of the Assam Accord. The exercise was not successful in Assam. After knowing its failure, why would the government want to commit the same mistake?' Vualzong said.

His strongest objection is to the proposed 1951 base year.

Many Kuki villages in the remote hill areas, he said, were difficult to access in the early years after Independence and may not have been properly documented.

'By 1951, many hill areas were extremely remote, with limited accessibility and virtually no road connectivity. Many villages and their inhabitants may not have been recorded,' Vualzong said.

He argued that using 1951 as the base could therefore exclude genuine residents rather than merely identify illegal migrants.

The NRC process in Assam itself was rooted in the Assam Accord, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date.

The updated Assam NRC used the 1951 NRC and electoral rolls up to that date, along with other admissible documents, as legacy data.

IMAGE: Women from Khwairamband Ima Keithel stage a sit-in protest in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Debate Over 'Indigenous' Status and Political Stakes

The debate has also exposed competing interpretations of Manipur's demographic history.

While sections of Meitei and Naga civil society groups portray the demographic changes as evidence of large-scale illegal migration, several academics and researchers have questioned sweeping claims that all Kukis are recent migrants from Myanmar.

Historical records indicate the presence of Meiteis, Nagas and Kuki-related communities in the region over different periods, with migration and movement across the India-Myanmar frontier predating Independence.

Some experts have also questioned whether population changes or increases in the number of villages can by themselves establish illegal immigration, pointing out that administrative reorganisation can also alter village figures.

This makes the proposed 1951 cut-off particularly contentious.

The immediate dispute is over the Census, but its political implications extend further.

The Census is not a citizenship- verification exercise.

However, civil society groups demanding an NRC argue that conducting the Census first could create a demographic database before questions over citizenship are settled.

They are also concerned about the eventual delimitation of constituencies, which is expected to use population data and could have consequences for political representation.

The Centre's decision to defer the Census has therefore been welcomed by groups demanding an NRC, but it has not resolved the underlying issue.

BJP-Congress Unity and Centre's Dilemma

The demand has also produced an unusual degree of political convergence in Manipur.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Opposition Congress have broadly supported the call for an NRC, although they have differed over how the issue should be discussed and what should be included in the assembly resolution.

On September 2, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand moved a resolution reaffirming the assembly's earlier resolutions of August 5, 2022, and March 1, 2024, and urging the Centre to update the NRC before conducting the Census. The House subsequently passed it.

Congress leaders sought a more detailed debate and pressed for an explicit reference to 1951 as the base year, leading to heated exchanges in the House.

The political consensus is significant ahead of next year's assembly election, but it also underlines the widening gap between the Valley's dominant political narrative and the Kuki-Zo position.

For New Delhi, the NRC demand presents a difficult balancing act.

Agreeing to a Manipur-specific citizenship exercise could have far-reaching political and legal consequences, while rejecting it outright risks prolonging an agitation that has already forced the postponement of the Census.

The Kuki-Zo leadership fears that a 1951-based exercise could leave large numbers of its people vulnerable to exclusion, while Meitei and Naga groups insist that only an early citizenship verification exercise can address their demographic concerns.

For now, the Census has been put on hold and the NRC remains undecided.

But the debate has already changed the political landscape: A demand that was once primarily associated with the Meitei valley has evolved into a broader Meitei-Naga campaign, with the Kukis increasingly finding themselves on the opposite side of an issue that could shape Manipur's citizenship, demography and political representation for years to come.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff