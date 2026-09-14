Unidentified Assailants Fatally Stab Cement Trader In Tanda Shop

Police are actively investigating the fatal stabbing of a 60-year-old cement trader, Gulzar Singh, inside his Tanda shop by unidentified assailants, with the motive yet to be determined.

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Key Points A 60-year-old cement trader, Gulzar Singh, was fatally stabbed inside his shop in Tanda by unidentified assailants.

His wife discovered his body with multiple stab wounds shortly after he arrived at his store.

Police have deployed forensic teams and a dog squad, and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

The motive behind the brutal killing of the Tanda cement trader is currently unknown.

Unidentified assailants fatally stabbed a 60-year-old cement trader inside his shop in Tanda, about 35 km from here, on Monday evening, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Gulzar Singh, a resident of Tanda, they said.

DSP Davinder Singh said Singh arrived at his cement store from home around 4 pm. Around 4:30 pm, his wife reached the shop and found him dead with multiple stab wounds inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon, the officer said.

A forensic team and a dog squad have been called to the crime scene, while police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the attackers, he said.

The motive behind the killing was not immediately known, the DSP said.