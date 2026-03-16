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Home  » News » Study Reveals How Cells Sense Their Environment Beyond Direct Contact

Study Reveals How Cells Sense Their Environment Beyond Direct Contact

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 16, 2026 15:29 IST

A groundbreaking study reveals the remarkable ability of human cells, including cancer cells, to sense their environment far beyond their immediate surroundings through a process called 'depth mechano-sensing,' potentially revolutionising our understanding of cell behaviour and cancer metastasis.

Key Points

  • Human cells can sense their environment beyond their immediate contact, with cancer cells probing up to 10 microns and epithelial cells up to 100 microns away.
  • This 'depth mechano-sensing' allows cells to detect features like tumours or soft tissue, influencing their movement and direction.
  • The sensing ability relies on cells pulling and reshaping collagen fibres, extending their reach into the extracellular matrix.
  • Cancer cells benefit from enhanced sensing, helping them escape the tumour environment and spread through surrounding tissue.
  • Disrupting cancer cells' sensing ability could potentially limit the spread of the disease.

Human cells can possibly sense far beyond surfaces they touch, with cancer cells being able to probe about 10 microns ahead, and normal epithelial cells -- those on the skin surface and lining cavities -- detecting layers up to 100 microns away, according to a new study.

The long-range sensing helps a cell decide where to move to, scientists from Washington University in St. Louis, US, said, adding that the understanding may help reveal new ways to slow and prevent cancer cells from spreading.

 

Until recently, the remarkable ability was mostly linked to unusual cells such as cancer cells, they said.

Findings published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) show that ordinary cells can achieve a similar feat when they work together.

Understanding Depth Mechano-Sensing

Amit Pathak, a professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at Washington University's school of engineering, studied how cells interact with the physical properties of the surroundings.

He explained that the process of "depth mechano-sensing" allows cells to detect features beyond the surface they are attached to.

The sensing ability relies partly on a cell pulling and reshaping the fibrous collagen around it. By deforming the collagen fibres, the cell extends its reach into the extracellular matrix and can "feel" what lies in the next layer, Pathak said.

The next layer could be something stiff, such as a tumour, soft tissue, or even a bone. Detecting the stiffness of the extracellular matrix can help an abnormal cell determine the direction it should move in, he said.

Pathak's team had previously found that abnormal cells with a "high front-rear polarity", indicative of migrating cells, have an especially strong ability to sense their environment and can detect physical cues up to 10 microns -- one millionth of a metre -- beyond the area they are attached to.

Collective Cell Sensing and Cancer Implications

The team has found that groups of epithelial cells, forming surfaces of varied tissues, can achieve an even greater sensing range.

When the cells act together, they generate enough force to probe through the fibrous collagen and detect layers as far as 100 microns away, they said.

"Because it's a collective of cells, they are generating higher forces," Pathak said.

Cancer cells appear to benefit from the enhanced sensing ability as it helps them escape the tumour environment and move through surrounding tissue while avoiding detection, the researchers said.

Disrupting a cancer cell's ability to "feel" its way forward may help limit how far the disease spreads, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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