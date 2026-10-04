CEC Gyanesh Kumar in fresh trouble as Keralam orders probe into 2006 case

Kerala's Home Minister has initiated a significant Vigilance probe into long-standing corruption allegations from a 2006 road project, directly implicating Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and reviving questions surrounding a Malaysian engineer's suicide.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has ordered a Vigilance probe into corruption allegations against incumbent CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The allegations stem from the 2006 KSTP road project, where Kumar served as PWD secretary.

The probe also involves the death by suicide of a Malaysian engineer, Lee See Been, who reportedly mentioned Gyanesh Kumar in his suicide notes.

The investigation revives a case that was previously "hushed up" after a government change in 2006.

Legal advice confirms that Kumar's current position as CEC does not grant him protection from an inquiry into his past actions as PWD Secretary.

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has ordered a Vigilance probe into the corruption allegations in the KSTP road work project and the death of a Malaysian engineer associated with it in 2006, when incumbent CEC Gyanesh Kumar was serving as the PWD secretary in the state, sources said on Sunday.

The development comes amid protests by the Congress and other opposition parties against Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across India.

Gyanesh Kumar is a Kerala-cadre IAS officer who headed various departments in the state before moving to central ministries.

Allegations Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Chennithala ordered the probe after KPCC leader Malayinkeezhu Venugopal filed a complaint seeking an investigation against Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said he examined the complaint and found prima facie merit in the allegations.

"I am convinced that a detailed Vigilance inquiry is essential," he said, adding that he has spoken to Chief Minister VD Satheesan before directing Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham to take lawful steps to conduct a detailed investigation.

In 2006, a World Bank-funded project worth Rs 215 crore was undertaken by the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) for the reconstruction of the MC Road from Angamaly to Thiruvananthapuram.

He said PATI-BEL, a joint venture between the Malaysian firm and Bhageeratha Engineering, had undertaken the project.

Malaysian Engineer's Suicide and Hushed-Up Case

A Malaysian company undertook the work, while its project engineer, Lee See Been, allegedly raised several complaints during the construction and later returned to Malaysia, where he died by suicide.

Chennithala said two suicide notes were reportedly recovered, one addressed to the engineer's wife and another to the director of the company, in which Gyanesh Kumar was explicitly mentioned.

The minister said after the incident, Vigilance had examined the matter, including the contents of the note written in Kuala Lumpur, but the investigation did not progress after the government changed in 2006.

"This is a case that was hushed up. After the Achuthanandan government came to power back then, this case did not move forward," he alleged.

Responding to questions about the allegations, Chennithala said they included demands for money to clear bills and delays in payments allegedly linked to corruption.

"I haven't seen the suicide note myself; this is information reported through the media," he clarified.

Vigilance Investigation Details

The minister said the Vigilance had been instructed to investigate all aspects of the complaint and take further steps based on its findings.

Asked whether Gyanesh Kumar's position as Chief Election Commissioner posed any legal impediment to the investigation, Chennithala said all legal aspects had been examined and there was no hurdle.

He said the inquiry concerned an incident dating back to 2006, when Kumar was serving as PWD secretary, and was a continuation of an earlier investigation that had been abandoned midway.

"The investigation pertains to an incident from the time he served as the PWD Secretary of Kerala in 2006. Therefore, he will not get the protection attached to the post of Chief Election Commissioner," he said, citing legal advice.

Legal Procedures and Ministerial Duty

Chennithala said the Vigilance Director would proceed in accordance with the Vigilance Manual and applicable legal procedures.

The minister said he has a duty, as Home Minister, to order an inquiry after receiving a complaint alleging that an investigation into serious corruption had been compromised due to external influence.

"The petitioner alleges that the enquiry of a grave nature of corruption has been compromised due to external influence. This is serious. Examine thoroughly and initiate urgent action according to law in the interest of justice," he quoted from his directive to the Vigilance Director.

Sources said Chennithala has directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to conduct a preliminary investigation before deciding on further action against Kumar.