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CEC Gyanesh Kumar defers visit to UP amid controversy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra September 25, 2026 23:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's postponed visits to Uttar Pradesh are part of routine rescheduling, as the Election Commission focuses on its crucial outreach programme to educate Gen Alpha and Z about the electoral process for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

CEC defers visit to UP

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's visits to Uttar Pradesh for electoral literacy conferences have been postponed.
  • Officials clarified that the rescheduling is routine and unrelated to any internal controversies within the Election Commission.
  • The Election Commission is actively engaging Gen Alpha and Z through a revamped campaign targeting schools and universities for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has postponed his visits to Uttar Pradesh to attend conferences of electoral literacy clubs, with officials saying rescheduling of dates is a routine exercise.

The officials noted that similar conferences in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand were also postponed in the recent past.

Kumar was to attend regional conferences of electoral literacy clubs in Meerut and Varanasi.

The communication regarding the postponements was sent on September 21.

They denied that the controversy over differences between the election commissioners was the trigger.

While the controversy erupted on September 23, the UP visits were postponed on September 21, they underlined.

Similarly, visits to Ladakh, Himachal and Uttarakhand were deferred much earlier, they said.

 

EC's Youth Outreach Initiative

The Election Commission has initiated renewed efforts to reach out to Gen Alpha and Z ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha polls to make them well-versed with the electoral process.

As part of its revamped campaign, the poll authority will target school students of Classes 9 to 12, colleges and universities across the 4,123 assembly constituencies of India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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election commissiongyanesh kumarelectoral literacy clubsyouth outreachuttar pradesh elections

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