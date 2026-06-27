Ceasefire crumbles? US bombs Iran after Hormuz attack, Tehran retaliates

US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit merchant vessel Ever Lovely on Thursday with a one-way attack drone.

IMAGE: Smoke rises from explosions at an unknown location, following what US Central Command said were strikes on Iran in response to an Iranian drone strike on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, in this screen grab from video released June 26, 2026. Photograph: US Central Command/Handout via Reuters

Key Points US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit merchant vessel Ever Lovely on Thursday with a one-way attack drone.

Ebrahim Azizi, Member of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, meanwhile said that the US does not commit to ceasefire and the blame game does not work anymore.

US President Donald Trump said that one will find out if there will be consequences for Iran's violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The US forces conducted strikes against Iran, on Friday, as a powerful response to Thursday’s attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, said Central Command (CENTCOM) in a statement.

In retaliation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy targeted US military positions in the region, IRNA News Agency reported on Friday (local time).

US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit merchant vessel Ever Lovely on Thursday with a one-way attack drone. The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran’s attack.

"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor. CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. The U.S. military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect," CENTCOM said.

Meanwhle, the IRGC Navy announced that it has targeted US military positions in the region in retaliation for American airstrikes against Iranian coastal areas, IRNA News Agency said.

Ebrahim Azizi, Member of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, meanwhile said that the US does not commit to ceasefire and the blame game does not work anymore.

In a post on X, he said, "The U.S. attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again. The failed US President has shown he has no commitment to the principles of negotiation or a ceasefire. This reckless violation of the ceasefire will, as always, lead to retreat and regret on their part. The blame game does not work anymore."

US Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, said that if Iran has disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone.

In a post on X, he said, "Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence."

'They shouldn't be doing that': Trump on Iran's attack

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that one will find out if there will be consequences for Iran's violation of the ceasefire agreement.

He said, "You will find out. I don't like the fact that they took a shot yesterday, actually, four. We knocked down three... A very expensive ship took a little beating. They shouldn't be doing that..."

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio signed the trilateral framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

In a post on X, he said, "The US is proud to be a part of today's historic trilateral framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon. There is more work to be done, but we're taking meaningful steps toward a future of peace, prosperity, and mutual coexistence."

Ibrahim al-Fiqar, Official military Spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the operational command center that coordinates the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular Iranian army, said that Iran's response "to the US attack" this time will be unprecedented.

In a series of posts on X, he said, "You must look to the sky. The American aggression came hours after the Zionist entity violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon and Washington reneged on its commitments. Brace yourselves for the thunderbolt, for tonight you have no protector."