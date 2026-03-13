Housing society member booked for leaking CCTV footage of a woman kissing a man in a lift, leading to her defamation.

A Mumbai man is facing legal action for allegedly leaking CCTV footage showing a woman kissing a man in a lift, sparking a debate about privacy and data security in residential complexes.

Key Points A Mumbai man has been booked for allegedly leaking CCTV footage of a woman kissing a man in a lift.

The leaked CCTV video went viral on social media, resulting in the woman's defamation.

The accused, son of the housing society chairperson, allegedly accessed and uploaded the footage.

The man has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The incident raises concerns about privacy and security of CCTV footage in residential buildings.

The son of a housing complex chairperson was booked for allegedly leaking CCTV footage which showed a woman kissing a man inside a lift, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The video of the 36-year-old woman, who lives in the building with her husband and two daughters, went viral on social media, leading to her defamation, the Sakinaka police station official added.

After the woman found out that the video, which showed her kissing an unidentified man inside the lift, had been circulated, she approached police, the official said.

Investigation and Charges

"The CCTV camera back-up of the building is with the housing society's chairperson. Our probe found that his 25-year-old son had assessed the footage, extracted the particular clip and uploaded it on social media," the official said.

The man was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act but is yet to be arrested, he added.