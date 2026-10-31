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Youth Congress Workers Allegedly Assault YouTuber Inside Police Station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 31, 2026 15:21 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Shocking CCTV footage from July has surfaced, allegedly showing Youth Congress workers assaulting YouTuber Rajan Joseph inside a Keralam police station, sparking demands for action from the CPI(M).

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • CCTV footage surfaced on Saturday purportedly showing Youth Congress workers assaulting YouTuber Rajan Joseph inside Adoor police station in Keralam in July.
  • Joseph was arrested in July following a complaint by Congress leader Sreena Devi Kunjamma for allegedly posting defamatory content.
  • The CPI(M) has demanded stringent action against Kunjamma and Youth Congress leaders, citing the visuals of the alleged assault.
  • Youth Congress leaders, including Fenny Nainan, deny any assault, stating they were only protesting Joseph's arrest.
  • Kunjamma had previously claimed in a Facebook post that she briefly spoke to Joseph in the lock-up cell after his arrest in July.

CCTV footage purportedly showing a group of Youth Congress workers assaulting a YouTuber inside a police station in Keralam in July has surfaced, prompting the CPI(M) to seek action against those allegedly involved.

The visuals, aired by television channels on Saturday, showed a group of Youth Congress workers allegedly manhandling YouTuber Rajan Joseph while he was in police custody at Adoor police station.

 

The footage appeared to show Congress leader Sreena Devi Kunjamma, who had filed a complaint against Joseph, entering the station and allegedly challenging him.

Controversial Arrest And Alleged Assault

Joseph was arrested by the Adoor police in July following a complaint by Kunjamma, a Congress district panchayat member, alleging that he had posted defamatory content about her on social media.

The incident took place on July 11, when Joseph was brought to the police station after being arrested in Kochi.

The Adoor police subsequently registered a case against around 20 people, including Youth Congress workers, in connection with an alleged attempt to assault Joseph while he was being brought to the station.

Political Reactions And Denials

Following the emergence of the CCTV footage, CPI(M) leaders here demanded stringent action against Kunjamma and Youth Congress leaders, including Fenny Nainan, alleging that the visuals showed Joseph being assaulted and intimidated inside the police station.

CPI(M) leaders reportedly obtained the footage from the police station under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. However, Youth Congress leaders, including Nainan, have denied that any assault took place.

Nainan told a television channel that they had gone to the police station only to protest after learning of Joseph's arrest and had not manhandled him.

Soon after Joseph's arrest in July, Kunjamma had claimed in a Facebook post that the YouTuber had repeatedly challenged the police to arrest him before he was taken into custody.

She had said Joseph was brought to Adoor police station at around 10.30 pm and that she had seen him sitting on the floor of a lock-up cell.

"I spoke to him briefly, introduced myself, and then left," she had said in the post.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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