CCTV footage puts Punjab cops in focus in Mann video probe

Gurugram Police are intensifying their probe into a controversial video linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, with two Punjab Police officials now facing summons for questioning over their alleged role in arranging a 'fabricated' forensic report.

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Photograph: @BhagwantMann on X/ANI Photo

Key Points Gurugram Police obtained CCTV footage of Punjab Police officials at a hotel linked to a "fabricated" forensic report.

Two Punjab Police officials will be summoned for questioning regarding their visit and potential involvement in the conspiracy.

The case involves a controversial video allegedly featuring CM Bhagwant Mann, which he has dismissed as "false propaganda".

A complainant alleged coercion to produce a forensic report concluding the video was manipulated and not of CM Mann.

Two accused, Arun Mehandru and Ankit, have been arrested and are in police custody for further investigation.

Gurugram Police have obtained CCTV footage of two Punjab Police officials visiting a hotel to allegedly arrange the 'fabricated' forensic report of a controversial video linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and are preparing to summon them for questioning, officials said on Thursday.

They said if concrete evidence is found against these Punjab Police officials, they could be arrested.

The development comes amid a political storm triggered by an alleged objectionable video over which the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal body of Sikhs, had issued an edict against Mann on June 15.

The edict came after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj claimed that the video -- purportedly showing a man resembling Mann -- was found to be 'authentic' by the two forensic laboratories.

Mann has rejected the video, saying it was 'false propaganda' aimed at defaming him.

The Punjab Aam Aadmi Party had also claimed that forensic tests by two labs showed that the man in the alleged objectionable video was not the CM.

Punjab Police Officials Under Scrutiny

Gurugram Police has obtained CCTV footage and information from the entry register of the hotel, where the police officials recently stayed, the officials said.

A senior police officer said they believe that the presence of these officers is not merely a coincidence, but could be part of a deeper conspiracy.

"These two officers from Punjab will soon be summoned formally to join the investigation. We want to clarify the purpose of their visit to the hotel and determine whether they have any connection to the accused arrested in this case.

"A decision on naming them as co-accused in this case will be taken based on the responses and the evidence obtained during their questioning. If concrete evidence is found against them, they could also be arrested," the officer said.

Allegations of Coercion and Fabricated Reports

The complainant in the case, Jaspreet alias Jassi, has been moved to a safe house, where senior officials are questioning him, the officials said.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered in Gurugram, Jaspreet, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana, has alleged that he was pressured, threatened and coerced into getting forensic reports related to the video with a predetermined conclusion that the video in question was created and manipulated using artificial intelligence and that the person seen in the video was not CM Mann.

In his complaint, Jaspreet, who is associated with digital forensics, cyber investigation and electronic evidence analysis, claimed that after reviewing the material which was provided to him, he told them that the quality, nature and source of the video material were insufficient to provide a reliable forensic opinion.

Ongoing Investigation and Arrests

A city court has sent the two arrested accused in the case, Arun Mehandru and Ankit, to eight-day police custody, the officials said.

They were arrested on June 23.

During the custody of the two, police will try to ascertain which Punjab officials communicated with them, according to the officials.

Police will question the accused about where and how the report was prepared.

They will also be asked where they obtained the printouts from, the lab's email ID, the use of stamps and other relevant information.

Efforts will be made to ascertain whether anyone else was involved in the preparation of this forged report, a senior investigating officer said.