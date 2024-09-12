News
CCTV footage of bar visit by Maha BJP chief's son missing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 12, 2024 19:58 IST
The CCTV footage of a bar from which Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket and friends had drinks and food before the latter's Audi car crashed into several vehicles in Nagpur on August 9 is missing and the DVR from the eatery has been confiscated as part of the probe, a police official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket Bawankule. Photograph: Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Facebook

Sanket Bawankule's Audi, which was allegedly driven by his friend Arjun Hawre, hit several vehicles in Ramdaspeth in the early hours of Monday, leaving two persons on a moped injured.

Occupants of a Polo car that was hit chased down the Audi at T Point in Mankapur, apprehended Hawre and one Ronit Chittwamwar and handed them over to police. Hawre was arrested on Monday night and later released on bail (at the local police station).

"The CCTV footage of the time when they were at La Horee Bar (before the crash) is missing. We seized the digital video recorder (DVR) of the eatery on Wednesday and have sent it for forensic analysis," the Sitabuldi police station official said.

 

The official said the manager of La Horee bar had, on Tuesday, refused to give the CCTV footage and other electronic equipment to a probe team.

"The bar management relented after it was threatened with legal action. However, we realised there is no footage since Sunday night. Further probe into the crash is underway," he added.

Although Sanket was present in the car, he was not at the wheel at the time of the crash, police had said earlier.

As per police, Sanket Bawankule had consumed liquor and some chicken and mutton dishes at the bar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
