Missing CCD owner's body found near Mangaluru river

July 31, 2019 08:05 IST

A body was found in the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Wednesday, which police suspect to be of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha who went missing, officials said.

The body had washed ashore near Ullal and was fished out by local fishermen, following which police reached the spot.

"A body has been found, which appears to be him. Final confirmation has to be done by the family," said Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district Sasikanth Senthil.

Mangalore Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said Siddhartha's family has been informed and the body has been kept at Wenlock Hospital for further formalities.

The 58-year-old businessman, who is also the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, has been missing since Monday evening from Mangaluru.

Siddhartha was spotted last on Monday evening at the Netravati Bridge.

A letter written by Siddhartha also surfaced on Tuesday in which he apologised to people who "put their trust" in him and said he failed to create the right profitable business model despite his best efforts.

He also said that he was under "tremendous pressure" from one of "the private equity partners".

"Tremendous pressure from other lenders led to me succumbing to the situation," he wrote.

Siddhartha also alleged that he was being harassed by the previous Directorate General, Income Tax which led to him facing a "liquidity crunch".

-- With inputs from ANI