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Corruption Probe Intensifies Against Former DMK Minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 29, 2026 21:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Central Crime Branch has intensified its corruption probe against former DMK School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, conducting raids and seizing crucial documents in connection with alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The Central Crime Branch (CCB) expanded its corruption probe against former DMK School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.
  • Simultaneous searches were conducted at five premises in Chennai, leading to the seizure of a laptop and 44 documents.
  • The investigation stems from an FIR registered on September 16, 2026, concerning alleged financial irregularities during the minister's tenure.
  • Police sources indicate over 30 persons may be linked to the transactions under scrutiny.
  • Further examination of the seized materials is currently underway by investigators.

Expanding its probe into a corruption case registered against former DMK School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and others, the CCB on Tuesday conducted simultaneous searches at five premises here and seized a laptop and 44 documents, police said.

CCB Intensifies Investigation Into Alleged Irregularities

The searches followed a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Crime Branch on September 16, 2026, based on allegations of financial irregularities during the former minister's tenure, a press release said.

 

According to police sources, investigators had earlier gathered leads indicating that more than 30 persons were allegedly linked to the transactions under scrutiny.

Acting on the information, five teams led by an Inspector of Police from CCB-I conducted searches at five locations in the city early Tuesday morning, police said.

During the searches, officers seized 44 documents and a laptop suspected to contain digital records relevant to the investigation, the release said.

Further examination of the seized materials is underway, it added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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