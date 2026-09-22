Granite Baron POCSO Case: Ex-Employee Held For Video, Financial Probe Widens

The Central Crime Branch has made a significant arrest in the high-profile POCSO case involving granite baron R Veeramani, apprehending a former employee for possessing crucial video evidence while simultaneously intensifying a probe into multi-crore financial transactions linked to alleged suppression efforts.
The Central Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested Ganesan, a former Gem Granites employee, for possessing video evidence in the POCSO case against industrialist R Veeramani, while probing multi-crore financial transactions allegedly linked to the case.Police sources said alleged financial transactions involving certain police officials, political personalities and representatives of media houses connected to the granite baron were under scrutiny.Ganesan, who worked at the company for 23 years, was arrested after police recovered a video from his mobile phone allegedly showing the 84-year-old Gem Granites founder engaging in an obscene act with a minor girl. He was arrested for possessing the video and failing to report the matter to law enforcement authorities, police said.The primary accused, Veeramani, a native of Namakkal and also a lawyer, along with his associates Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested on August 29. They were subsequently remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Puzhal Central Prison here.
Key Points
- A former Gem Granites employee, Ganesan, has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch in Chennai for possessing video evidence related to the POCSO case against industrialist R Veeramani.
- Ganesan was apprehended for failing to report the video, allegedly showing Veeramani with a minor girl, to law enforcement authorities.
- The CCB is actively investigating multi-crore financial transactions suspected to be linked to the case, scrutinising alleged payments to police officials, politicians, and media representatives to influence or suppress the probe.
- Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has directed senior police officials to ensure justice for survivors and take action against anyone attempting to suppress or delay the investigation.
- The case, initially closed by police in February 2026, was reopened by a Special POCSO Court, leading to the arrests of Veeramani and his associates on August 29.