CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation To Be Completed Today

'The system is now under the CBSE's control with cybersecurity professionals and IIT officials overseeing it.'

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to complete the re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination answer scripts by Thursday using the same on-screen marking (OSM) platform developed by Hyderabad-based Coempt Eduteck, even as it has shifted examination data and records away from the company's infrastructure following concerns over data security and system management, according to people familiar with the matter.

"Re-evaluations are happening through the OSM system and should be completed by tomorrow (Thursday) at the latest," said a senior official aware of the matter, adding that the OSM platform developed by Coempt continues to be used.

Key Points CBSE is expected to complete Class 12 board examination re-evaluation through the OSM platform by Thursday.

Answer-sheet records and examination data have been shifted from Coempt infrastructure to CBSE-controlled systems.

Cybersecurity professionals and IIT experts are overseeing the platform's operations and security management process.

Students reported missing pages, incomplete scans and unclear responses during answer-sheet verification procedures.

CBSE is likely to declare revised Class 12 examination results by the end of June.

Data Security Oversight

CBSE has transferred answer-sheet records and OSM data from Coempt's infrastructure to systems under its own control to strengthen oversight of security and operational aspects of the re-evaluation process, officials said.

"The system is now under the CBSE's control with cybersecurity professionals and IIT officials overseeing it," the senior official added.

Once the re-evaluation exercise is completed, answer sheets will be verified and compiled for final result processing.

The board, the sources said, is expected to declare results by the end of June.

Scanned Answer Sheet Complaints

The exercise comes amid controversy over CBSE's on-screen marking system after students and parents reported discrepancies in scanned answer scripts made available during the verification process.

In complaints to CBSE and on social media, students alleged missing pages, incomplete answer sheets, improper scans, and handwritten responses that were partially visible or difficult to read.

The complaints raised questions about whether scanning issues could have affected evaluation and re-evaluation.

OSM Platform Under Review

The scrutiny has also renewed attention on Coempt Eduteck, formerly known as Globarena Technologies, which has been associated with digital examination and assessment systems in Telangana and other states.

Parts of its deployment history have previously drawn operational scrutiny.

Following fresh complaints over scanned answer sheets and alleged discrepancies flagged by students, the ministry of education ordered a review of the platform, with IIT experts examining its architecture, security protocols and operational processes.

Class 12 Results Timeline

CBSE conducted the Class 12 board examinations between February and April.

The results sparked widespread concerns during the verification stage, with students reporting discrepancies in scanned answer scripts accessed through the OSM system, including missing pages, incomplete uploads and unclear digitised responses.

Students also flagged unusually low scores, with several high performers and school toppers alleging unexpected mark reductions.

Following the backlash, CBSE reduced the re-evaluation fee and opened the re-evaluation portal from June 2 to June 7.

The portal went live a day later than scheduled, and the deadline was subsequently extended.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff