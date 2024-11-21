News
Home  » News » CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 15

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 15

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 21, 2024 09:05 IST
The board exams for class 10 and 12 will begin from February 15, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a late night notification, the board announced that the class 10 exams will conclude on March 18 while class 12 exams will end on April 4, 2025.

 

For the first time, the datesheet has been issued by the board at least 86 days in advance.

"Sufficient gap has been given between two subjects. The datesheet has been prepared by keeping in mind at least 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects opted by a student fall on the same date," CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
