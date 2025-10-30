HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CBSE announces dates for Class X, XII board exams

CBSE announces dates for Class X, XII board exams

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read
October 30, 2025 22:54 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 board exams from February 17, 2026, officials announced on Thursday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

While the class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, class 12 exams will end on April 9, 2026, according to the final datesheet.

This is the first time that the CBSE released the final datesheet nearly 110 days in advance.

The board had announced a tentative datesheet last month.

The final datesheet has certain changes including adding an extra day for class 10 exams.

 

This is the first time that board exams for class 10 will be conducted twice in an academic session.

The second edition of class 10 board exam is scheduled from May 15 to June 1, 2026.

"A sufficient gap has been given between two subjects generally offered by a student in both classes. The dates of conduct of entrance examinations meant for the students of Class 12 have been taken into consideration and efforts have been made to complete the examination much before entrance exams.

"This will help the students in better time management for both the Board and entrance examinations," said Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

While in class 10, dates for subjects like Data science, French, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Retail, Security and Automotive have been altered, in class 12 subjects including Business Studies, Business administration, Psychology and Accountancy have also been changed from the schedule listed in tentative datesheet.

Bhardwaj explained that the date sheet has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations offered by a student fall on the same date.

"To ensure that JEE (Main) and CBSE examinations of the subjects do not coincide, NTA will require the registration number of students of class 11 to be filled in JEE-Main application. Accordingly, all teh schools have been requested to provide registration number of lass 11 to their students applying for the engineering entrance exam," he said.

For class 10, the second phase of Board exams in May will be optional for students who wish to improve their performance.

In case a student appears for both phases, the best score of the two will be retained.

Both the examinations will be conducted on the full syllabus meant for the year and the scheme of studies and scheme of examinations will remain the same.

The CBSE has clarified that no separate supplementary exams will be conducted under this system.

Instead, the second session of the board exam will serve as the supplementary exam for those who wish to improve their scores.

At present, students have an opportunity to improve their scores in supplementary exams.

