CBI withdraws 20 petitions from SC on Bengal post-poll violence

The Central Bureau of Investigation has withdrawn its petitions from the Supreme Court seeking to transfer 2021 West Bengal post-poll violence cases, citing "changed circumstances" amidst new state-level investigations.

IMAGE: Security personnel being deployed at a strong room at Bhabanipur assembly constituency ahead of the counting of votes in the West Bengal assembly elections, in Kolkata, May 1, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The CBI on Wednesday withdrew around 20 petitions from the Supreme Court concerning the transfer of 2021 West Bengal post-poll violence cases.

The withdrawal was attributed to "changed circumstances" by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The petitions were originally filed in 2023 due to concerns about witness intimidation and an unconducive atmosphere for fair trials in West Bengal.

The West Bengal CID has now initiated 458 new inquiries and registered 181 fresh FIRs related to the 2021 post-poll violence.

The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has also reopened 59 cases where final reports had been submitted earlier.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday withdrew from the Supreme Court around 20 petitions filed by it seeking transfer of cases related to the 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal outside the state, citing "changed circumstances".

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) request to withdraw.

Reasons For Withdrawal

"We are seeking to withdraw owing to changed circumstances," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench.

The CBI had filed the petitions in 2023, when Mamata Banerjee was the chief minister of West Bengal, seeking transfer of the trials due to alleged concerns of witness intimidation, threats to prosecution lawyers and an atmosphere unconducive to fair trials in the state.

The Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government was ousted from power by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in state polls earlier this year.

New State-Level Action

The West Bengal CID has now initiated fresh action in connection with complaints related to the 2021 post-poll violence, with 458 new inquiries started and 181 fresh FIRs registered so far.

The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has also reopened 59 cases in which final reports had been submitted earlier.

Background Of The Violence

The 2021 post-poll violence in the state had triggered widespread political controversy and led to multiple investigations following allegations of attacks, intimidation and displacement of people in several districts after the assembly election results were announced.

The top court had earlier stayed the proceedings pending before various trial courts across West Bengal in relation to the incidents of violence during the 2021 assembly polls.

"Additional Solicitor General of India submits that the officers/officials/the complainant(s), advocates and the witnesses are being openly threatened and intimidated, thus obstructing and impeding the cause and course of justice.

"In the meanwhile, further proceedings of the trial referred to in... the instant petition, shall remain stayed," the SC had said.