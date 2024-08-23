News
CBI to probe financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital

CBI to probe financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 23, 2024 16:24 IST
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered the transfer of investigation into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

IMAGE: A CBI officer conducts a 3D mapping and scanning at the emergency gate of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision followed a petition by former deputy superintendent of the medical establishment, Akhtar Ali, who sought an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct during the tenure of the college's former principal, Sandip Ghosh.

 

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed the CBI to provide a progress report on the investigation within three weeks. The matter is scheduled for a follow-up hearing on September 17, when the court will review the report.

The West Bengal government had established the SIT on August 20 to investigate the alleged financial irregularities at the medical college and hospital.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
