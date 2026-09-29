CBI To Investigate Massive Scrap Theft At Bhilai Steel Plant

The Chhattisgarh government has greenlit a CBI probe into the significant iron and scrap theft at the Bhilai Steel Plant, a move expected to bring to justice those involved in the alleged looting of national assets.

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Key Points Chhattisgarh government has granted consent for a CBI investigation into the alleged theft of iron and scrap from Bhilai Steel Plant.

The case involves the seizure of scrap, vehicles, and machinery valued at Rs 3.22 crore and the arrest of 21 individuals, including BSP officials.

BJP MLA Rikesh Sen, who has championed the issue, welcomed the CBI's involvement, anticipating action against "white-collar" individuals.

The theft allegedly involved an organised network operating inside and outside the plant, concealing stolen iron scrap in flue dust consignments.

The state government's notification extends the Delhi Special Police Establishment's jurisdiction to investigate the crime under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Chhattisgarh government has granted consent for a CBI probe into the alleged theft of iron and scrap from the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in the state's Durg district, BJP MLA Rikesh Sen said.

Police earlier said they had registered a case in May after seizing scrap, vehicles and machinery valued at around Rs 3.22 crore from the premises of a local trader and arrested 21 persons, including a BJP functionary and officials of BSP.

Political Reaction And CBI Mandate

Sen, the legislator from Vaishali Nagar in Bhilai who has been raising the alleged theft issue, said the state government issued a notification on September 25 granting consent for a CBI probe into the case.

Some "white-collar" individuals who supported those involved in the alleged theft of national assets will now face action.

"It is a big development for the people of Bhilai. Those who have looted the Bhilai Steel Plant for 40 years and stolen national assets will now face a CBI probe," Sen said in a video statement on Monday night.

Official Notification And Gratitude

According to the notification cited by Sen, the state government has consented to extending the powers and jurisdiction of members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment throughout Chhattisgarh for investigating the crime registered in May at Purani Bhilai police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sen said he had been raising the issue of alleged theft of iron and scrap from SAIL's (Steel Authority of India Limited - a central PSU) flagship plant and expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma for taking cognisance of it.

"I used to say that my efforts would not go in vain and the CBI would come. Amit Shah ji deserves the biggest credit for taking cognisance of the issue, while CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma decided that those who looted national assets will have to face action," he said.

Uncovering The Organised Theft Network

Sen has for long alleged that an organised gang, allegedly involving police personnel, bureaucrats and BSP officials, was behind large-scale theft of iron from the steel plant.

The case registered at Purani Bhilai police station relates to the recovery of a large quantity of iron scrap from the premises of AK Traders on May 26, police earlier said.

So far, 21 persons, including a BJP functionary, officials of BSP and a private steel firm, have been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

According to police, an organised network operating inside and outside the steel plant had allegedly been stealing iron scrap from BSP over the past several months by concealing it in consignments of flue dust and illegally storing it before selling it for commercial gain.

Details Of The Raid And Seizures

Acting on a tip-off on May 26, police raided the premises of AK Traders in Bhilai's Hathkhoj area and recovered iron plates, beams, cuttings and other scrap loaded in trucks and heavy vehicles along with flue dust, they said.

Around 250 tonnes of iron plates, beam cuttings and other iron materials were seized from the premises.

Trucks, an earth excavator, a crane and other machinery allegedly used for transporting and loading the stolen scrap were also seized, police said.

The total value of the seized scrap, vehicles and machinery was estimated at around Rs 3.22 crore, including iron scrap worth approximately Rs 90 lakh, they said.