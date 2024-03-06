News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CBI team at CID headquarters to take Sheikh's custody

CBI team at CID headquarters to take Sheikh's custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 06, 2024 17:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Wednesday evening reached the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters to take custody of Sandeshkhali Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials attack case accused Shahjahan Sheikh, after a fresh directive by the Calcutta high court on Wednesday morning.

IMAGE: RAF personnel talk to women protesting at Bhanga Katpol area of Bermajur, Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas on February 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A team of CBI officials reached Bhawani Bhawan before 4 pm.

The CBI on Tuesday failed to get the custody of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh from the West Bengal CID even after waiting for more than two hours.

 

The CID said the leader of Sandeshkhali was not handed over to the central agency as the state government has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta High Court.

In a fresh directive on Wednesday, the Calcutta high court ordered the West Bengal government to hand over the Sandeshkhali ED official attack case accused Shajahan Sheikh to the CBI by 4.15 pm.

The high court directed the state government to 'immediately implement' its Tuesday's judgement to transfer a case on the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali to the CBI and hand over custody of the main accused Sheikh to the central agency.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Shajahan Sheikh became 'tiger' of Sandeshkhali
How Shajahan Sheikh became 'tiger' of Sandeshkhali
Modi meets women from Sandeshkhali, slams TMC
Modi meets women from Sandeshkhali, slams TMC
TMC explains why Sheikh 'couldn't be arrested' earlier
TMC explains why Sheikh 'couldn't be arrested' earlier
Williamson, Southee set to join club 100
Williamson, Southee set to join club 100
There was a guy called Rishabh Pant...: Rohit
There was a guy called Rishabh Pant...: Rohit
'Our marriage is 98 Tests old'
'Our marriage is 98 Tests old'
Kane's 100th: Reflects on debut with Tendulkar, Dravid
Kane's 100th: Reflects on debut with Tendulkar, Dravid
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

1,250 complaints lodged at govt camps in Sandeshkhali

1,250 complaints lodged at govt camps in Sandeshkhali

Explained: What is happening in Sandeshkhali?

Explained: What is happening in Sandeshkhali?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances