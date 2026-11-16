CBI Registers FIR In Activist Nisha Bhagat's Death Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against two individuals, Ajay Tirky and Jyotsana Kerketta, taking over the probe into the death of activist Nisha Bhagat, who allegedly died by suicide on November 6 after accusing the Jharkhand government and land brokers of harassment.

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Key Points The CBI has registered an FIR against Ajay Tirky and Jyotsana Kerketta in the death case of activist Nisha Bhagat.

Nisha Bhagat allegedly died by suicide on November 6, accusing the Jharkhand government and land brokers of harassment.

BJP leaders and Nisha's parents had demanded a CBI probe, alleging a conspiracy and failure of timely police action.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren subsequently ordered the CBI investigation into the activist's death.

The case was re-registered by CBI, SC-I, New Delhi, following notifications from the Jharkhand government and DoPT.

The CBI has registered an FIR against two accused - Ajay Tirky and Jyotsana Kerketta - for the death of activist Nisha Bhagat, daughter of Jharkhand movement activist Aanadu Bhagat, after taking up the investigation from the state police, officials said.

CBI Registers FIR In Activist's Death

"In pursuance of a notification dated November 10, 2026, issued by the government of Jharkhand under Section 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946, regarding the death of the daughter of Aanadu Bhagat and a subsequent notification dated November 14, 2026, issued by the DoPT... the FIR No. 0114/2026 of Pithoria PS, Ranchi, has been re-registered in CBI, SC-I, New Delhi," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The case has been registered against Ajay Tirky and Jyotsana Kerketta under Sections 108, 61(2) of the BNS, she said.

Allegations And Political Demands

Nisha allegedly died by suicide on November 6 after going live on Facebook, accusing the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government and land brokers of harassing her.

Her father, famously known as Handu Bhagat, lit the funeral pyre at their village, Uru.

BJP leaders had demanded a CBI probe into Nisha's death, saying she was the daughter of the entire tribal community, who sacrificed her life while working for the 'Sarna Sanatan' society.

"It appears that there was a major conspiracy and Nisha was driven to the point of suicide. Had the police taken timely action, perhaps she could have been saved. Land mafias and the administration compelled her to take the extreme step," senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi had told reporters.

"She was working against religious conversions in the tribal community and illegal occupation of tribal land by mafias. But she did not get justice even after approaching the police. Therefore, the investigation must be handed over to the CBI," he said.

Chief Minister Orders CBI Probe

The activist's parents had also alleged a conspiracy behind her death and demanded a CBI probe.

Chief Minister Soren later ordered a CBI probe into Nisha's death.