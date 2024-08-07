News
CBI takes over probe into Delhi coaching centre deaths

CBI takes over probe into Delhi coaching centre deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 07, 2024 13:09 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Police barricades installed outside Rau's IAS coaching centre during a student protest over the death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of the IAS coaching institute due to severe waterlogging at the Old Rajinder Nagar, in New Delhi. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala drowned after water gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi following heavy rains on July 27.

The CBI took over the case from Delhi Police following a Delhi High Court order.

 

The court had castigated police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the students' deaths, saying it was unable to fathom how they could not come out of the basement. It also sought to know whether the doors were blocked or staircases narrow.

"What's your line of looking? How did the children drown? You have done an investigation now. We are on August 2. Why were they not able to come out of the basement? It doesn't get flooded immediately. Water takes at least two-three minutes to fill a basement, it can't happen in a minute. Why were they not able to come out," the court had asked.

The court had also asked the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to nominate a senior officer to oversee the probe by the CBI into the criminal case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
