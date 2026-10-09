Punjab CM's OSD Summoned By CBI In Bribery Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued fresh summons to Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a high-profile corruption case involving alleged manipulation of IAS and IPS officer postings for financial gain.

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Key Points The CBI issued fresh summons on Friday to Rajbir Ghuman, OSD to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in a corruption case.

Ghuman failed to appear for questioning on Friday, claiming he did not receive earlier summons issued on Wednesday.

The case, registered on Tuesday, alleges Ghuman influenced IAS and IPS officer postings and other administrative matters for pecuniary benefits.

CBI raided eight locations across Punjab in connection with Ghuman and other accused persons.

The FIR, based on Punjab and Haryana High Court orders and an ED report, details allegations of manipulating policy formulation and administrative approvals.

The CBI on Friday issued fresh summons to Rajbir Ghuman, the officer on special duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in an alleged corruption case related to pecuniary benefits for managing postings of IAS and IPS officers and other matters, officials said.

The CBI had summoned Ghuman and the other accused on Wednesday to appear for questioning in the case on Friday, but the OSD claimed that he did not receive the summons, they said.

After he failed to appear for questioning on Friday, CBI teams pasted the summons on his premises, other than emailing the same, they said.

CBI Intensifies Probe Against CM's OSD

Ghuman has been summoned in connection with a corruption case registered on Tuesday against him and his associates on the Punjab and Haryana High Court's orders for allegedly influencing the postings of IAS and IPS officers in return for pecuniary advantage.

The CBI also raided eight locations across Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur and Jalandhar connected to Ghuman and the other accused persons.

Allegations Of Manipulating Postings And Policies

"The CBI has booked six persons, including two public servants, middlemen and associates, namely Rajbir Ghuman, OSD to the chief minister, Punjab, Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal alias Raja, Romi Raja Mahajan, Bir Devinder, R S Nagra and unknown public servant(s) and private person(s)," CBI spokesperson Beena Yadav said in a statement.

According to the statement, the FIR was registered pursuant to the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and receipt of a report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the allegations of corruption against Ghuman and his associates "for influencing and manipulating postings of officers, including that of IAS and IPS officers, department proceedings, matters pertaining to policy formulation, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters, land use conversion matters, property disputes, and revenue and land related issues in lieu of pecuniary benefits".

The CBI spokesperson said it is alleged that the accused public servants purportedly accessed and provided drafts of orders and policies to private persons before the government issued them.