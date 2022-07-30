News
Rediff.com  » News » CBI seizes AgustaWestland helicopter from builder in DHFL scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 30, 2022 21:09 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation has seized an AgustaWestland helicopter from the premises of builder Avinash Bhosale in Pune in connection with the Rs 34,615-crore bank fraud case involving Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), officials said Saturday.

Photograph: ANI

The CBI has been carrying out searches at various locations for the past few days to locate assets acquired from the proceeds of the scam, officials said.

 

The federal probe agency had booked DHFL, its former CMD Kapil Wadhawan, Director Deepak Wadhawan and others on June 20 in the bank fraud case worth Rs 34,615 crore, making it the biggest such case probed by the agency, officials said.

It was alleged that they had cheated a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India by siphoning off Rs 34,615 crore bank loans by diverting them using falsified account books of DHFL.

They allegedly used shell companies and a parallel accounting system, known as 'Bandra Books', to siphon off public funds in DHFL by disbursing money to fictitious entities as retail loans.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
How DHFL diverted Rs 12,700 crore to shadowy firms
DHFL banned from taking deposits under Piramal's mgmt
CBI arrests DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan
Govt expects 5G rollout in early Oct: Vaishnaw
Maha Guv should be sent back home or to jail: Uddhav
5 Kashmiri Pandit employees transferred to Jammu
'I dedicate this medal to my wife'
DHFL: 63 Moons to move tribunal against Piramal bid

Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor's family named as accused

