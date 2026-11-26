The Central Bureau of Investigation successfully orchestrated the deportation of Sujith Kumar, a fugitive wanted in a 2008 Kerala murder case, from the UAE, highlighting effective international law enforcement cooperation.

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Key Points Wanted fugitive Sujith Kumar was deported from the UAE to India on November 25 by the CBI in connection with a murder case.

Kumar is accused in an October 2008 murder case registered by the Kerala Police, where he and others allegedly attacked a victim who later succumbed to injuries.

The deportation was a result of coordination between the CBI, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Kerala Police, following an INTERPOL Red Notice.

UAE authorities geo-located and arrested Kumar, subsequently agreeing to his deportation to India after due legal process.

The CBI, acting as India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, has facilitated the return of over 300 wanted criminals since 2019.

The CBI has secured the deportation of wanted fugitive Sujith Kumar from the UAE in connection with a murder case registered by the Kerala Police, officials said on Thursday.

Kumar, who had been absconding for a long time, was brought to India on November 25 following coordination between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Kerala Police, an official statement said.

Details Of The 2008 Murder Case

According to the CBI, the case relates to an incident in October 2008, when Kumar and other accused persons allegedly formed an unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons and attacked a victim due to previous enmity.

The assailants inflicted multiple injuries on the victim, who was conversing with the complainant on the roadside. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital on the same day.

"A chargesheet has already been filed before the competent Court," the statement said.

International Cooperation For Deportation

At the request of the Kerala Police, the CBI's National Central Bureau (NCB), New Delhi, obtained an INTERPOL Red Notice against Kumar.

Subsequently, UAE authorities geo-located and arrested him.

"Following due legal process, the UAE authorities agreed to deport the subject to India," the statement said.

With coordination by the CBI, an escort team from the Kerala Police travelled to the UAE, where Kumar was handed over to Indian authorities.

The team, along with the fugitive, arrived in Kochi on November 25.

CBI's Role In Bringing Fugitives To Justice

The CBI, as India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation.

Since 2019, over 300 wanted criminals, including 76 fugitives during 2026, have so far been successfully brought back to India through INTERPOL channels, the statement added.