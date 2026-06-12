CBI repatriates cybercrime kingpin, murder accused from Thailand, Georgia

In a significant win for international law enforcement, the CBI successfully coordinated the repatriation of two alleged criminals, a cybercrime kingpin from Thailand and a murder accused from Georgia, both facing Interpol Red Notices.

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Key Points The CBI has successfully coordinated the repatriation of two alleged criminals, Ganesh Balaso Kale and Vainket Garg, who were facing Interpol Red Notices.

Ganesh Balaso Kale, wanted for cybercrime, was deported from Thailand within 20 days of an Interpol Red Notice being issued against him.

Kale allegedly operated a cyber financial criminal network, luring individuals to use their bank accounts for illicit fund transfers and procuring fake SIM cards.

Vainket Garg, wanted by Haryana Police for murder, extortion, and illegal firearms, was extradited from Georgia after jumping bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on June 11, successfully coordinated the repatriation of two alleged criminals facing Interpol red notices from Georgia and Thailand, the officials said.

In a major success, the federal agency secured the deportation of Ganesh Balaso Kale, wanted for allegedly duping people through cybercrime, from Thailand within 20 days of securing an Interpol Red Notice against him.

A Red Notice is an an international request to law-enforcement agencies worldwide to detain a person wanted by a member state of Interpol.

Cybercrime Suspect Repatriated from Thailand

"Kale allegedly used to operate a network of cyber financial criminals by involving various unsuspecting persons in the scam. He lured individuals by promising interest/commission in exchange for allowing the use of their bank accounts for the transfer of illicit funds and subsequently utilised such accounts to cheat multiple innocent victims," the CBI said in a statement.

The subject also allegedly instructed co-accused persons to arrange mobile phones and procure fake SIM cards to facilitate the commission of offences, a spokesperson of the agency said.

The Red Notice was issued on May 24, resulting in a prompt response from Thailand, which located Kale in Bangkok, demonstrating swift and effective international coordination among the agencies concerned.

Following due legal proceedings and close coordination between Indian and Thai authorities, the accused was successfully deported to India on June 11. He landed in Mumbai, where the Maharashtra Police's cyber cell took him into custody.

Murder Accused Extradited from Georgia

In another case, Vainket Garg, who was wanted by the Haryana Police for offences including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, organised crime and use of illegal firearms, was extradited from Georgia in an operation coordinated by the CBI. Garg, who was arrested by the Haryana Police for the alleged offences, had jumped bail and fled to Georgia, the agency said.

"At the request of Haryana Police, the CBI got a Red Notice published against the subject through Interpol. After the subject was geo-located and arrested by the Georgian authorities, an extradition request was submitted to them. Following due legal process, the Georgian authorities granted extradition of the subject to India," the CBI spokesperson said in the statement.

An escort team of the Haryana Police visited Georgia, where the accused was handed over to it. The team arrived in Delhi on Thursday.