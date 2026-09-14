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CBI registers FIR in Disha Salian death case after HC order

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R September 14, 2026 16:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Central Bureau of Investigation has officially registered an FIR in the high-profile Disha Salian death case, a significant development following the Bombay High Court's strong criticism of the Mumbai Police's handling of the investigation.

IMAGE: Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • CBI registers FIR in Disha Salian's death case following Bombay High Court directive.
  • Bombay High Court criticised Mumbai Police for six-year delay and "glaring discrepancies" in their investigation.
  • Disha Salian, former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, died in June 2020, a week before Rajput's death.
  • Mumbai Police initially registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) for Salian's death.
  • Speculation arose linking Salian's death to Sushant Singh Rajput's subsequent demise.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Bombay high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Salian's death and pulled up the Mumbai police for failing to register an FIR for six years, observing that its investigation "raises more questions than answers".

The bench criticised the police for treating the case only as an accidental death for six years and pointed to "glaring discrepancies" in the investigation.

 

High Court Criticises Mumbai Police

Salian, who had briefly worked as Rajput's manager, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area.

The Mumbai police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

A week later, Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, triggering speculation about a possible link between the two deaths.

The uproar following Rajput's death led the Maharashtra government to order a CBI probe into it.

The agency subsequently submitted a closure report stating that Rajput died by suicide.

The report, however, is yet to be heard by the court concerned.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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