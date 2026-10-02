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CBI Registers Case Against Former ICAR Institute Director Over Alleged Rs 27 Lakh Fund Diversion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 02, 2026 23:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Central Bureau of Investigation has initiated a case against the former director of the ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, Basanta Kumar Das, for allegedly diverting over Rs 27 lakh in government funds to his family, leading to a significant probe into financial irregularities.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The CBI has registered a case against Basanta Kumar Das, former director of the ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute.
  • Das is accused of diverting over Rs 27 lakh in government funds during his tenure.
  • The alleged diversions involved transferring funds to bank accounts of his family members and other beneficiaries.
  • The FIR indicates that these actions caused wrongful loss to the government exchequer.
  • Basanta Kumar Das has declined to comment on the matter, stating it is sub judice.

The CBI has registered a case against the former director of the ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute in Barrackpore, Kolkata, alleging that he diverted government funds worth over Rs 27 lakh to family members and others, officials said Friday.

The FIR alleged that Basanta Kumar Das, while serving as director, sanctioned advances and reimbursements and parts of those worth Rs. 27.89 lakh were diverted to the bank accounts of his family members.

 

Das refused to offer any comments to PTI, saying the matter is sub judice.

The diversions allegedly caused wrongful loss to the government exchequer and wrongful gain to the beneficiaries, according to the FIR.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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