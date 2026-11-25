The CBI has launched an investigation into an alleged Rs 80.15 crore bank fraud involving Star Housing Finance Ltd and its former directors, conducting searches in Udaipur and Mumbai following a complaint from the National Housing Bank.

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Key Points The CBI conducted searches on Wednesday at six premises in Udaipur and Mumbai related to former directors of Star Housing Finance Ltd.

The action stems from an FIR filed by the National Housing Bank regarding an alleged Rs 80.15 crore bank fraud.

Star Housing Finance Ltd and its directors are accused of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and siphoning funds via fictitious loans.

The alleged fraud caused a wrongful loss of Rs 80.15 crore to the National Housing Bank.

Incriminating documents and other relevant materials were recovered during the searches.

The CBI has conducted searches at six premises of the then directors of Star Housing Finance Ltd and others in Udaipur and Mumbai in connection with an alleged bank fraud that resulted in a loss of Rs 80.15 crore to National Housing Bank (NHB), officials said Wednesday.

CBI Registers FIR Against Star Housing Finance

The CBI took the action after registering an FIR on the basis of a written complaint from the National Housing Bank against Star Housing Finance Ltd, its directors and unknown public servants for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, falsification of accounts and criminal misconduct.

"It is alleged in the complaint that the borrower company siphoned off funds through the disbursement of fictitious loans (phantom loans), thereby causing a wrongful loss of Rs 80.15 crore to National Housing Bank. The searches resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents and other material relevant to the investigation," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.