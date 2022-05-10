CBI raids home ministry officials among others in NGOs' forex scam

In a countrywide crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted operations at 40 locations and apprehended around 14 people including home ministry officials, NGO representatives and middlemen for allegedly facilitating the clearance of foreign donations in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay

The operation was launched after a complaint from the Union home ministry to the CBI in this regards, a home ministry spokesperson said.

Officials said that when the issue of alleged violations of FCRA was brought to the notice of Home Minister Amit Shah, he directed that the strongest possible action should be taken against those involved.

The MHA then lodged the complaint with the CBI, they said.

The arrest formalities are going on against some of the apprehended officials and others, they said.

During its operation, the CBI found several officials were allegedly involved in exchanging bribes for facilitating clearances of foreign donations to NGOs in alleged violation of FCRA rules, agency officials said.

The coordinated operation was going on at around 40 locations including in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore and some places in Rajasthan, they said.

The operation has so far led to a disclosure of hawala transactions of around Rs 2 crore, they said.