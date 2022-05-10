News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CBI raids home ministry officials among others in NGOs' forex scam

CBI raids home ministry officials among others in NGOs' forex scam

Source: PTI
May 10, 2022 22:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a countrywide crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted operations at 40 locations and apprehended around 14 people including home ministry officials, NGO representatives and middlemen for allegedly facilitating the clearance of foreign donations in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay

The operation was launched after a complaint from the Union home ministry to the CBI in this regards, a home ministry spokesperson said.

 

Officials said that when the issue of alleged violations of FCRA was brought to the notice of Home Minister Amit Shah, he directed that the strongest possible action should be taken against those involved.

The MHA then lodged the complaint with the CBI, they said.

The arrest formalities are going on against some of the apprehended officials and others, they said.

During its operation, the CBI found several officials were allegedly involved in exchanging bribes for facilitating clearances of foreign donations to NGOs in alleged violation of FCRA rules, agency officials said.

The coordinated operation was going on at around 40 locations including in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore and some places in Rajasthan, they said.

The operation has so far led to a disclosure of hawala transactions of around Rs 2 crore, they said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CBI books Amnesty for FCRA violation; conducts raids
CBI books Amnesty for FCRA violation; conducts raids
Amnesty India's assets attached in PMLA case
Amnesty India's assets attached in PMLA case
'They want to do away with NGOs'
'They want to do away with NGOs'
IPL PIX: Rashid, Gill star as GT seal play-off berth
IPL PIX: Rashid, Gill star as GT seal play-off berth
Karachi blast: China urges Pak to arrest terrorists
Karachi blast: China urges Pak to arrest terrorists
How GT bounced back to punch ticket to play-offs
How GT bounced back to punch ticket to play-offs
ED grills J'khand mining secy Singhal for 9 hrs
ED grills J'khand mining secy Singhal for 9 hrs
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SC upholds validity of amendment to FCRA provisions

SC upholds validity of amendment to FCRA provisions

UK has sought info on use of FCRA by India

UK has sought info on use of FCRA by India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances