The Central Bureau of Investigation has intensified its probe into the alleged West Bengal municipality recruitment scam, questioning former state minister Sujit Bose regarding his suspected involvement in irregularities at South Dum Dum Municipality.

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Key Points Former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose was questioned by the CBI on Saturday concerning the alleged municipality recruitment scam.

The interrogation, lasting nearly three hours, focused on irregularities in the recruitment process at South Dum Dum Municipality.

Bose, arrested by the ED in May, denies allegations of recommending candidates illegally and investing corrupt proceeds.

The CBI has intensified its probe, questioning municipal employees, officials, and Bose's family members, including his daughter Mohini Bose.

The CBI on Saturday questioned former West Bengal fire services minister Sujit Bose, who is currently lodged in Presidency Correctional Home, in connection with the alleged municipality recruitment scam, a senior official of the central probe agency said.

Investigation Into Recruitment Irregularities

A team of CBI officers visited the prison and interrogated Bose for nearly three hours, he said.

"The questioning was focussed on Bose's alleged role in irregularities in the recruitment process at South Dum Dum Municipality," the official said.

Both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating the alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment across West Bengal during the previous government in the state.

Bose was arrested by the ED in May, soon after Assembly elections in the state.

The CBI had earlier filed a chargesheet in the case without naming him.

The central agency subsequently approached the court seeking permission to question the former minister in jail.

After receiving judicial approval, CBI officers visited Presidency Jail on Saturday.

The ED has alleged that Bose and his son recommended candidates for appointments to various posts in municipalities through illegal means and that proceeds of the alleged corruption were invested in different business establishments.

Bose has denied the allegations of involvement in the scam. The former TMC leader has approached the court several times seeking bail, but his pleas have been rejected.

The CBI has recently stepped up its investigation into the alleged recruitment irregularities, summoning employees and former office-bearers of various municipalities, along with government officials, for questioning.

Incidentally, the CBI has also questioned members of Bose's family as part of its investigation. His daughter, Mohini Bose, was also examined by CBI officials.