CBI Gets Eight-Day Custody Of Mahadev Betting App Kingpin

Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged mastermind of the massive Rs 6,000-crore Mahadev online betting app scam, has been remanded to eight-day CBI custody by a Raipur court following his extradition from Oman, marking a significant development in the high-profile investigation.

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Key Points A special court in Raipur on Wednesday granted the CBI eight-day custody of Saurabh Chandrakar, alleged kingpin of the Rs 6,000-crore Mahadev online betting app case.

Chandrakar, recently extradited from Oman, was brought to Raipur on Tuesday evening after a two-day CBI transit remand.

The court allowed the CBI to take Chandrakar to Delhi for questioning after granting eight days of custody.

The CBI had registered an FIR on December 18, 2024, taking over the investigation from the State Economic Offence Bureau of Chhattisgarh.

The Mahadev Book App syndicate allegedly routed illegal betting proceeds to the UAE and operated its 'Head Office' from Dubai, employing many youth from Chhattisgarh.

A special court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Wednesday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) eight-day custody of Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin in the Rs 6,000-crore Mahadev online betting app case, officials said.

Key Developments In Mahadev App Case

Chandrakar, who was recently extradited from Oman, was sent to a two-day CBI transit remand on Monday as the agency wanted to bring him to Chhattisgarh for production before the trial court in the case.

He was brought to Raipur in the CBI custody on a private flight on Tuesday evening, they said.

On Wednesday, Chandrakar was produced before Special Judge (CBI) Manoj Kumar Singh Thakur in Raipur and the central investigative agency sought his custody for 10 days, Defence Lawyer Tushar Giri told PTI.

The court granted eight days custody of the accused to the central agency, he said.

The court allowed the CBI to take Chandrakar to Delhi for questioning, he added.

The CBI had registered an FIR on December 18, 2024, taking over the investigation from the State Economic Offence Bureau of Chhattisgarh following notifications issued by the state government and the Centre.

It is alleged that Chandrakar and co-accused Ravi Uppal, along with associates, promoted the Mahadev Book App and ran online betting through panel and branch operators.

Hundreds of bank accounts were allegedly opened on the basis of commission and the illegal betting proceeds were routed to the UAE through various accounts.

The accused allegedly operated the syndicate from Dubai, which was called its 'Head Office', and employed a large number of youth from Chhattisgarh as managers.