Mumbai Homebuyer Fraud: CBI Files Fresh Chargesheet Against Builders

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed its 21st chargesheet against promoters and directors of Acme Realties Private Limited and Acme Housing India Private Limited in a major homebuyer fraud case linked to Mumbai's 'Acme Boulevard' project.

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Key Points The CBI has filed its 21st chargesheet in a significant homebuyer fraud case concerning Mumbai's 'Acme Boulevard' housing project.

Five erstwhile promoters/directors of Acme Realties Private Limited and Acme Housing India Private Limited face charges for allegedly defrauding homebuyers.

Accused builders are alleged to have used false assurances and fraudulent representations to obtain financial benefits from homebuyers.

The chargesheet includes IPC provisions for criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and dishonest receipt of stolen property.

CBI is actively investigating 32 additional cases of alleged cheating and fund diversion by builder companies and financial institutions, following Supreme Court directives.

The CBI has filed a fresh chargesheet against promoters and directors of a builder company and its holding firm in an alleged homebuyer fraud case linked to a housing project in Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

Details Of The Acme Boulevard Fraud

The 21st chargesheet in the case has been filed against five erstwhile promoters/directors of Acme Realties Private Limited and its holding company, Acme Housing India Private Limited, in connection with alleged fraudulent activities relating to the 'Acme Boulevard' housing project in Mumbai's Jogeshwari (East), an official statement said.

The agency said its investigation revealed that the accused builder company and its promoters/directors allegedly induced homebuyers through false assurances and fraudulent representations and obtained financial benefits through illegal and deceptive means.

The chargesheet has been filed before a special CBI court in Mumbai under IPC provisions pertaining to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and dishonest receipt of stolen property, the statement said.

The CBI said it is presently investigating 32 other cases registered following the directions of the Supreme Court against various builder companies and unidentified officials of financial institutions in matters concerning alleged cheating and diversion of funds involving homebuyers.

The agency said it had earlier filed 20 chargesheets against several builder companies, including Rudra Buildwell Constructions, Jaypee Infratech, AVJ Developers, CHD Developers, Logix City Developers, Ninex Developers, Ajnara India and others, as well as officials of certain banks and financial institutions.