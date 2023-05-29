CBI files FIR against Rolls-Royce, its officials in Hawk aircraft corruption case

Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Rolls-Royce and its senior officials for alleged corruption in procurement of Hawk 115 advance trainer aircraft, officials said.

According to the FIR, the probe agency has named as accused Rolls-Royce PLC, Tim Jones, Director, Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd, alleged arms dealers Sudhir Choudhrie and Bhanu Choudhire, and British Aerospace Systems in the case.

The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry in 2016 which was later converted into a regular case, they added.