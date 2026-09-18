Anil Ambani, RCAP Under CBI Scanner For Alleged Rs 2,684 Crore LIC Fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe into an alleged Rs 2,684.57-crore fraud involving Reliance Capital Limited, its former chairman Anil Ambani, and LIC investments, raising concerns about financial misconduct and diversion of funds.

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Key Points The CBI has registered a case against Reliance Capital (RCAP), its former chairman Anil Ambani, and others for an alleged Rs 2,684.57-crore fraud.

The fraud involves investments made by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in RCAP's non-convertible debentures (NCDs) between 2012 and 2018.

LIC alleges that the accused engaged in criminal conspiracy, misrepresentation, and fraudulent diversion of funds, causing substantial wrongful loss.

The alleged acts resulted in a wrongful loss of Rs 2,684.57 crore to LIC and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused.

The CBI is investigating the roles of all involved, including public servants, and tracing the end-use or diversion of the invested funds.

The CBI has registered a case against Reliance Capital Limited (RCAP), its former chairman Anil Ambani, former group managing director Satish Seth, unidentified public servants and others in connection with an alleged Rs 2,684.57-crore fraud involving investments made by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), officials said on Friday.

No immediate response was available from Anil Ambani's spokesperson. Anil Ambani has always maintained that he has done no wrong.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a written complaint received from the LIC against RCAP, Ambani, Seth, unidentified public servants and others, an official statement said.

Allegations Of Fraudulent Diversion

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the LIC has alleged that between April 12, 2012, and March 9, 2018, it had subscribed to five non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by RCAP, aggregating to Rs 3,900 crore.

The investments were made for "general corporate purposes, funding requirements and refinancing of existing debt", the statement said.

The LIC has alleged that the accused persons "entered a criminal conspiracy" and committed offences, including "cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal misconduct, diversion/misappropriation of funds and falsification of accounts".

The CBI said the LIC has alleged that the accused persons dishonestly induced it to invest in RCAP through "misrepresentation" and thereafter, "fraudulently diverted the said funds".

The alleged acts caused a "wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 2,684.57 crore to LIC" and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused and other beneficiaries, the statement said.

Broader CBI Investigations

Investigation has been taken up to identify the role of all those involved, including public servants and private individuals, examine the alleged criminal conspiracy and trace the end-use or diversion of the invested funds, it said.

The CBI said it had earlier registered eight FIRs against Reliance Communications Limited, Reliance Capital Limited, Reliance Home Finance Limited, Reliance Commercial Finance Limited and Reliance Telecom Limited on complaints received from various public sector banks, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the LIC.

In these cases, the agency said it has so far filed six chargesheets and arrested seven accused persons.

The cases are under investigation and are being monitored by the Supreme Court, it said.