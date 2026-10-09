CBI Files Closure Report In Hindustan Zinc Disinvestment Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a closure report in the controversial 2002 Hindustan Zinc Ltd disinvestment case, despite a Supreme Court directive for a full investigation into alleged undervaluation and irregularities.

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Key Points The CBI has filed a closure report in the 2002 Hindustan Zinc Ltd disinvestment case, stating that allegations of irregularities could not be substantiated during its probe.

In 2022, then-Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had directed the CBI to register a regular case, citing "sufficient material" and differences of opinion among CBI officials.

Experts consulted during the preliminary inquiry concluded that the valuation was on the "lower side" and did not include relevant mining properties.

Irregularities flagged included the appointment of BNP Paribas as "global advisor" on January 9, 2002, whose officials the CBI could not trace during its inquiry.

CBI officials had alleged that valuers failed to consider significant assets of HZL, including vast ore reserves and other investments, leading to a paltry valuation of ore reserves at Rs 748.88 crore compared to an alleged value of around Rs 39,000 crore.

The CBI has filed a closure report in the 2002 disinvestment of Hindustan Zinc Ltd under the then-NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying the allegations in the FIR could not be substantiated during the probe, officials said.

CBI Closes Hindustan Zinc Disinvestment Case

The agency had opened a preliminary inquiry in 2013 into the disinvestment of the "mini ratna" company in favour of a private mining major.

The probe was closed four years later amid sharp divisions among senior CBI officials, prosecutors and the investigating officer over whether to recommend closure or register an FIR, according to the case files.

In 2022, then-Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud directed the CBI to register a regular case while hearing a public interest litigation filed in 2014 that challenged the disinvestment and alleged irregularities in the process.

The agency registered an FIR on April 28, 2022, following the order.

The allegations "could not be substantiated" during the investigation, and the "facts do not demonstrate the commission of any cognisable offence", sources said.

The special court will decide whether to accept the report or order further inquiry after hearing the CBI's submissions.

Supreme Court's Directive For Investigation

Justice Chandrachud had flagged differences of opinion among senior agency officials, prosecutors and the investigating officer, as documented in the case files.

He had directed the CBI that "there is sufficient material for registration of a regular case in relation to the 26 per cent disinvestment of HZL by the Union government in 2002".

"Some of the aforesaid observations of the CBI officials, who recommended the conversion of the preliminary inquiry into a regular case, satisfy this court's conscience for exercising its exceptional powers to direct the CBI to conduct an investigation into the matter," he had said.

A prima facie case for a cognisable offence has been made out in this case and warrants the registration of a regular case, Justice Chandrachud had said

"The registration of a regular case, followed by a full-fledged investigation, must be conducted," he had said.

Allegations Of Undervaluation Emerge

While conducting the preliminary inquiry, the CBI sought opinions from experts, who were chartered engineers.

"They concluded that the valuation was on the 'lower side', without including relevant mining properties," Chandrachud had noted.

"Allegedly, the absence of any mining engineer or geologist in the team of the asset valuers was also not understandable. Allegedly, if the valuation had been conducted properly, on the basis of the DCF method, the value would have been more than Rs 1,000 per share," he had said.

Questions Over Global Advisor's Role

The Supreme Court also highlighted irregularities flagged in the case files, including BNP Paribas' appointment as "global advisor" on January 9, 2002.

The CBI could not trace the officials of the France-based bank during its inquiry.

"It was found that BNP Paribas was a bank based in France, but the erstwhile company BNP Paribas Equities India Pvt Ltd (also known as BNP Prime Peregrine India Pvt Ltd) had undergone voluntary liquidation on September 5, 2001.

"The advisors had allegedly used the name of 'M/s BNP Paribas' during most of their correspondence and the bank was denying the details of the company and its existence," Justice Chandrachud had pointed out.

Significant Assets Allegedly Ignored

CBI officials had also alleged that the valuers failed to "consider goodwill, technical know-how and various assets of HZL". These included 150 million tonnes of ore reserves across several mines, valued at Rs 80,000 crore; the Union government's earlier investment of about Rs 83 crore in Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Ltd; Rs 175 crore in advance income tax; properties worth about Rs 20,000 crore; and scrap valued at about Rs 600 crore.

"The value of lead and zinc mineral at the time was Rs 66,292 crore (approx). Even if 40 per cent cost of extraction process is excluded, the value would have allegedly been around Rs 39,000 crore. Yet, the valuer had valued the ore reserves at a paltry Rs 748.88 crore," Chandrachud's order said, citing CBI officials who had opposed closing the preliminary inquiry and sought an FIR in 2017.