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Home  » News » CBI Uncovers Rs 657 Crore Fraud In Haryana And Chandigarh Government Funds

CBI Uncovers Rs 657 Crore Fraud In Haryana And Chandigarh Government Funds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 12, 2026 16:22 IST

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The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed crucial chargesheets in a massive Rs 657 crore fraud case involving the siphoning of Haryana government and Chandigarh Smart City Limited funds from IDFC First Bank, highlighting a sophisticated scheme of fictitious transactions and shell entities.

Photograph: Courtesy: IDFC First Bank Photos/Wikimedia Commons

Photograph: Courtesy: IDFC First Bank Photos/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points

  • The CBI has filed two separate chargesheets concerning the siphoning of Rs 657 crore from Haryana government and Chandigarh Smart City Limited funds.
  • The fraud involved a sophisticated scheme using fictitious transactions, shell entities, and alleged siphoning through gold purchases and real estate investments.
  • The total loss is Rs 504 crore for the Haryana government and Rs 153 crore for Chandigarh Smart City Limited.
  • Chargesheets have been filed against private individuals, bank officials, and a CSCL official, with further chargesheets expected.
  • IDFC First Bank has already reimbursed Rs 583 crore, covering 100 per cent of the principal and interest, to the relevant Haryana government departments.

The CBI on Friday filed two separate chargesheets in connection with bilking of funds belonging to Haryana government and Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) from IDFC First bank, officials said. Funds cumulatively worth Rs 657 crore were siphoned off, they said. The case pertains to a sophisticated scheme in which government funds were allegedly funnelled through fictitious transactions into accounts linked to shell entities.

According to a CBI spokesperson, the total loss caused by illegal transactions in the Haryana government's case is Rs 504 crore and Rs 153 crore in the CSCL case.

 

In the Haryana government's case, the CBI filed a chargesheet before the Special Court in Panchkula. The case, pertaining to eight departments of Haryana government, was transferred to CBI from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Two private individuals, both recipients of the ill-gotten money, were accused in the case.

"This is the second chargesheet in the Haryana government case. The CBI has already chargesheeted 15 accused persons and companies earlier: three government servants, six bankers, two companies and four private persons," the spokesperson said.

Chargesheets Filed in CSCL Case

In the CSCL case, the chargesheet was filed before the Special Court in Chandigarh against seven people, including five bank officials, one CSCL official and one private person. This is the first chargesheet in the case. The CBI had taken over two cases from the Economic Offences Police Station in Chandigarh, pertaining to CSCL and CREST Chandigarh.

"Offences cited in the chargesheets relate to criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery and cheating, along with offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act," the CBI spokesperson said. The agency will be filing more chargesheets in the case, officials said.

Fraudulent Scheme and Bank's Response

The probe shows "huge" funds have been transferred to various shell companies and minor jewellery entities and finally siphoned off under the guise of gold purchases and investments in real estate sector, sources said. They said a "significant" amount of cash withdrawals has also been noticed in this money trail. The role of a Chandigarh-based hotelier, involved in construction of real estate projects in the Tricity (Chandigarh-Mohali-Panchkula), and AU Small Finance Bank is also under the scanner.

IDFC First Bank had said it has paid out 100 per cent of the principal and interest to the relevant departments of the Haryana government, which works out to Rs 583 crore. "The bank remains committed to working together with the relevant Haryana government departments and the law enforcement agencies to pursue actions against the perpetrators of the fraud and looks forward to recovering our dues," IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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