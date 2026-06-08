How CBI Is Tackling Widespread Builder-Banker Fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed its 11th charge sheet in the widespread builder-banker nexus fraud, targeting Ninex Developers and its director for allegedly duping homebuyers in a Gurugram housing project.

Key Points The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Ninex Developers Ltd and its director for alleged fraudulent activities in a Gurugram housing project.

This is the 11th charge sheet in the ongoing builder-banker nexus cases, where thousands of homeowners were reportedly cheated.

The company's director allegedly used false assurances and misleading representations to persuade homebuyers and investors.

The Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate these builder-financial institution nexus cases, including those involving subvention schemes.

The CBI is currently investigating 50 such cases across the country, targeting various builder companies and financial institution officials.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against real estate firm Ninex Developers Ltd and its director in connection with alleged fraudulent activities related to a housing project in Gurugram, officials said on Monday.

This makes the CBI's 11th report in the builder-banker nexus cases in which thousands of homeowners were cheated through deceptive promises.

CBI's Ongoing Investigation Into Builder Fraud

In its charge sheet, the CBI said the company's director allegedly persuaded homebuyers and investors through false assurances and misleading representations, thus making financial gains at their cost.

The builders-financial institutions nexus case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court, which directed the agency to register seven preliminary enquiries against builders in the National Capital Region (NCR). Later in the year, the court directed it to register FIRs in cases where homebuyers were duped through the subvention scheme.

"The CBI is presently investigating 50 cases registered pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court against various builder companies and unknown officials of financial institutions across the country in matters concerning alleged cheating and diversion of funds involving homebuyers," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency had earlier filed charge sheets against Rudra Buildwell Constructions Pvt Ltd, Dream Procon Pvt Ltd, Jaypee Infratech Ltd, AVJ Developers (India) Pvt Ltd, CHD Developers Pvt Ltd, Sequel Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Logix City Developers Pvt Ltd, Manju J Homes India Ltd, Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt Ltd and their directors, and also against the officials of certain banks and financial institutions, the statement said.