CBI Court Delivers Strong Message Against Corruption With 4-Year Jail Term

A special CBI court in New Delhi has handed down a four-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a dismissed government official, Neeraj Khatri, sending a clear message of deterrence against corruption.

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Key Points A special CBI court sentenced former government official Neeraj Khatri to four years' rigorous imprisonment in a corruption case.

The court stressed that corruption cases must be handled with a very strong hand to ensure deterrence.

Khatri's counsel sought leniency due to health issues and dismissal from service, but the court noted his prior convictions in two other CBI cases.

Despite his antecedents, the court did not impose the maximum seven-year term, considering Khatri's age and dismissal from government service.

A special CBI court here has sentenced a dismissed government official to four years' rigorous imprisonment in a corruption case, saying such cases must be dealt with a very strong hand to signal deterrence.

Special Judge Chhavi Kapoor was hearing the arguments on sentencing against Neeraj Khatri who had been earlier convicted under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions regarding criminal misconduct by a public servant.

Court's Stance On Corruption

The CBI had sought the maximum sentence, arguing that corruption "destroys societal will to progress" and that the convict deserved no leniency.

Khatri's counsel sought a lenient view, saying he suffers from a chronic spinal disorder, persistent back pain and numbness in the lower limbs. It was also said that he had been dismissed from service and had no real means to support his family.

In an order dated October 6, the court said, "Corruption cases are to be dealt with a very strong hand so as to signal deterrence. Imposition of appropriate punishment is the manner in which the courts respond to the society's cry for justice against the criminals."

It said that while undue sympathy and an inadequate sentence harm public confidence in the justice system, a disproportionately severe sentence should also be avoided.

Factors Influencing Sentencing

The court noted that Khatri has already been convicted in two other CBI cases under the PC Act and that the sentences in those cases have been suspended by the Delhi High Court, which is hearing his appeals against the convictions.

"Thus, his antecedents cannot be termed to be clean. Hence, there are no grounds to afford leniency and grant minimum sentence to him," it said.

The court, however, did not award the maximum seven-year term, taking into account Khatri's age and the fact that he has already been dismissed from government service.