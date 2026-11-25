Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has been cleared by the CBI in the long-standing 2006 Travancore Titanium corruption case, marking a significant development in the politically charged investigation.

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Key Points The CBI informed the Kerala High Court on Wednesday that no evidence was found against Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala in the 2006 Travancore Titanium corruption case.

Following the CBI's report, Chennithala withdrew his petition seeking to quash the proceedings against him, which was subsequently dismissed by Justice C Jayachandran.

The corruption case involves alleged irregularities and financial losses exceeding Rs 256 crore related to an effluent treatment plant at Travancore Titanium Products Ltd in 2006.

Chennithala asserted that the case was "politically motivated" and expressed satisfaction that the CBI had discharged all involved.

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and late former Industries Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju were also accused in the long-running case.

The CBI on Wednesday told the Kerala High Court that it has not found any evidence against Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala in connection with the 2006 Travancore Titanium corruption case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made the submission in a report filed by it in the High Court in response to a 2014 petition by Chennithala seeking directions to quash the proceedings against him in the case.

CBI Clears Chennithala

After the CBI's report, Chennithala did not press his plea for quashing the proceedings against him. Later, Justice C Jayachandran dismissed his petition "as not pressed".

The corruption case relates to the alleged irregularities and financial losses exceeding Rs 256 crore caused to state-owned Travancore Titanium Products Ltd in 2006 in connection with setting up an effluent treatment plant in the company.

Political Motivation Alleged

Following the CBI's stand in the High Court, Chennithala told reporters that the case was "politically motivated".

He said that he had already got a stay from the court and he was happy that the CBI has discharged everyone involved in the case.

Other accused in the case are former Keralam Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and late former Industries Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju.

Chennithala said that it is an outcome which reinforces his belief in the justice system.

"I was a Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president back then and had no connection with the government or its files. There was no need to make me an accused in the case," he said.

He said that he was targeted for a long time, saying that the case has been handed to the CBI and now all that is over.