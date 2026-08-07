Home  » News » CBI chargesheets 11, including 2 BJP workers, in Suvendu aide murder case

CBI chargesheets 11, including 2 BJP workers, in Suvendu aide murder case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R August 07, 2026 01:54 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

The CBI had recently arrested the BJP workers, Sagar Sonkar and his brother Sahib Sonkar, working in Rath's office for allegedly giving the contract for his killing to Uttar Pradesh-based shooters.

IMAGE: A view of the vehicle in which personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Chandranath Routh was was shot dead at Madhyamgram, in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, May 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against 11 accused people, including two Bharatiya Janata Party workers, in connection with the killing of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath, officials said Thursday.

Key Points

  • The CBI had recently arrested the BJP workers, Sagar Sonkar and his brother Sahib Sonkar, working in Rath's office for allegedly giving the contract for his killing to Uttar Pradesh-based shooters.
  • The role of a functionary of a rival political party in the state is also under the scanner.
  • The CBI has also come to know that Sagar, till 2020, was employed with the MLA of the rival political party before switching sides to the BJP.

The CBI had recently arrested the BJP workers, Sagar Sonkar and his brother Sahib Sonkar, working in Rath's office for allegedly giving the contract for his killing to Uttar Pradesh-based shooters.

The role of a functionary of a rival political party in the state is also under the scanner, they said.

The CBI has also come to know that Sagar, till 2020, was employed with the MLA of the rival political party before switching sides to the BJP, they said.

The agency found that the planning to eliminate Rath, who was key behind Adhikari's campaign in Bhabanipur constituency, had been underway since December 2025, but the date to execute the contract kept shifting for one reason or the other. It is alleged that Sagar gave the contract and the money to the shooter for the execution of the murder, they said.

Rath, the personal assistant to Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after the declaration of the fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly poll results.

The CBI has so far arrested six shooters--Monu Singh, Raj Singh, Golu Singh, Mayank Raj Mishra, Vickey Maurya and Naveen Kumar Singh, besides middlemen Vinay Rai, Sanjay Rai and Vikas Mishra who took the contract, they said.

 

One accused remains absconding, they said. The CBI took over the probe into Rath's murder from the West Bengal Police following a request from the state government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

cbi chargesheetsuvendu adhikaribjp workerschandranath rathwest bengal cm aide murder

More From Rediff

How Ordinary Indians Brought An Empire To Its Knees

How Ordinary Indians Brought An Empire To Its Knees
Tigers, Boars, Pythons, 400 Kg Tomatoes...

Tigers, Boars, Pythons, 400 Kg Tomatoes...
Can Social Media Age Bans Work?

Can Social Media Age Bans Work?

Related Stories

Why CBI Is Now Investigating Suvendu Adhikari Aide's Murder

Why CBI Is Now Investigating Suvendu Adhikari Aide's Murder

Web Stories

Moto Pad 70 Groove Arrives In India

Moto Pad 70 Groove Arrives In India
National Handloom Day: 6 Wondrous Fabrics

National Handloom Day: 6 Wondrous Fabrics
7 Things To Know About The Dell XPS 13

7 Things To Know About The Dell XPS 13