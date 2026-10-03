RCom, Ex-LIC CIO Face CBI Charges In Major Cheating Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a significant charge sheet in a Rs 3,750-crore cheating case against Reliance Communications and former Life Insurance Corporation of India officials, alleging financial misrepresentation and diversion of funds.

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Key Points The CBI has filed a charge sheet in a Rs 3,750-crore cheating case involving Reliance Communications (RCom) and former LIC officials.

The case centres on LIC's 2012 subscription to RCom's Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,500 crore, allegedly based on serious misrepresentations.

Accused include RCom, Reliance ADA Group executives Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Vishwas Joshi, and former LIC CIO P. Venugopal.

Charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Funds from the NCD subscription were reportedly diverted to ADA group companies, causing wrongful loss to LIC.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the Rs 3,750-crore cheating case against Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCom), former executives of the group and a former Chief Investment Officer of Life Insurance Corporation of India for causing wrongful loss to LIC, officials said on Saturday.

Details of the Allegations

The CBI investigation so far has revealed that, in 2012, LIC subscribed to NCDs worth Rs. 1,500 crore issued by Reliance Communications Ltd. on the basis of serious misrepresentations, according to the central agency.

In its charge sheet filed before a Special CBI court in Mumbai, the agency has named as accused "Reliance Communications Ltd., two executives of the Reliance ADA Group, namely, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Group MD, Vishwas Joshi, Sr. VP, Reliance Capital Limited and P. Venugopal, the then Chief Investment Officer, LIC", a CBI spokesperson said in a statement here.

"The four accused have been chargesheeted for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust under the IPC, along with offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," the spokesperson said.

The agency said further investigation is continuing to ascertain the role of other accused persons and to investigate other allegations.

"The funds received through the NCD subscription were thereafter diverted to ADA group companies, thereby causing wrongful loss to LIC and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons and entities," the Spokesperson said.