CBI Moves Bombay High Court Against Acquittal Of Padamsinh Patil In 2006 Nimbalkar Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has escalated the 2006 Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case, challenging the acquittal of former Maharashtra minister Padamsinh Patil and seven others in the Bombay High Court.

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Key Points The CBI has moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the acquittal of former Maharashtra minister Padamsinh Patil and seven others in the 2006 Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case.

A sessions court had acquitted all accused on June 20, citing a lack of evidence beyond reasonable doubt.

Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver were shot dead on June 3, 2006, in Navi Mumbai, a case later transferred to the CBI due to dissatisfaction with the initial police probe.

Pawanraje's wife, Anandidevi Nimbalkar, also filed an appeal in the High Court against the acquittal last month.

The CBI alleges political rivalry stemming from financial irregularities as the motive behind the murder.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the acquittal of former Maharashtra minister Padamsinh Patil and seven others in the 2006 murder of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar.

Background Of The Nimbalkar Murder Case

On June 20, a sessions court here acquitted the accused citing lack of evidence beyond reasonable doubt.

The Central Bureau of Investigation stated in its appeal that the sessions court's judgment was "bad in law and deserved to be quashed".

The appeal is likely to be heard by a division bench headed by Justice S V Kotwal this week.

Last month, Anandidevi Nimbalkar, Pawanraje's wife and Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar's mother, filed an appeal in the HC against the acquittal and the court issued a notice to Patil and the other acquitted accused.

On June 3, 2006, Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi were on their way from Mumbai to Osmanabad (now Dharashiv) when two men intercepted their car at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai and shot them dead.

The Navi Mumbai police initially probed the case, but the Bombay High Court later transferred it to the CBI after Nimbalkar's wife expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of the investigation.

Patil, now 85, was arrested in June 2009 after the central probe agency took over. Besides him, the other accused included Latur-based businessman Satish Mandade, retired state excise inspector Mohan Shukla, and the two alleged shooters.

According to the CBI, political rivalry arising from financial irregularities in a cooperative bank and sugar factory soured the relations between Patil and Nimbalkar, leading to the murder.